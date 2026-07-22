100 Consequences of Owning a Cell Phone
Dear friends,
The following is offered to us from Arthur Firstenberg, author of “The Invisible Rainbow” — a most important book.
Arthur died in February 2025 and I strongly believe he was murdered.
His website was promptly removed and they have attempted to bury his most important findings.
Nonetheless, his work will go on and those of us who are aware of its importance will ensure that this is the case.
Below is one of his posts.
Please take it seriously as it is time for all of us to face the facts.
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100 CONSEQUENCES OF OWNING A CELL PHONE
Destruction of brain cells
Stroke
Seizures
Tremors
Multiple sclerosis
ALS
Memory loss
Early Alzheimer’s disease
Heart attack
Heart disease
Cardiac arrhythmia
Heart palpitations
High blood pressure
Chest pain
Brain cancer
Breast cancer
Thyroid cancer
Lung cancer
Prostate cancer
Colon cancer
Ovarian cancer
Testicular cancer
Melanoma
Obesity
Diabetes
Hypothyroidism
Respiratory infections
Asthma
Infertility
Spontaneous abortion
Birth defects
Hair loss
Hair losing color
Osteoporosis
Broken bones
Constipation
Diarrhea
Eye pain
Dry eyes
Cataracts
Retinal detachment
Glaucoma
Decreased sense of smell
Tinnitus
Hearing loss
Inability to concentrate
Headaches
Insomnia
Sleep Apnea
Nightmares
Fatigue
Dizziness
Vertigo
Nausea
Carpal tunnel syndrome
Muscle pains
Joint pains
Hip replacement
Knee replacement
Numbness
Tingling
Nosebleeds
Irritability
Nervousness
Anxiety
Depression
ADHD
Autism
Paranoia
Skin rash
Depression in children
Suicides by children
Heart attacks in young people
Strokes in young people
Cancers in pets
Shortened lives of pets
Proliferation of cell towers to enable cell phones to work
Proliferation of satellites to enable cell phones to work
Disappearance of birds
Deaths of birds
Disappearance of bats
Disappearance of insects
Disappearance of worms
Disappearance of frogs
Disappearance of wildlife
Deaths of wildlife
Dead and dying plants
Dead and dying trees
Dead and dying marine life
Child slavery in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Genocide in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Extermination of the lowland gorilla
Genocide in West Papua
Massive pollution of groundwater in China
Enormous amount of electricity to power the cloud
Enormous amounts of toxic waste
Enormous amounts of discarded plastic
Loss of touch with nature
Social isolation
Loss of touch with reality
_________________________________
Arthur Firstenberg, President
Cellular Phone Task Force
Author, The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life
Administrator, International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space
Caretaker, ECHOEarth (End Cellphones Here On Earth
P.O. Box 6216
Santa Fe, NM 87502
USA
phone: +1 505-471-0129
arthur@cellphonetaskforce.org
April 12, 2022
Help us continue our work.
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The Cellular Phone Task Force is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Our Tax ID number is 11-3394550.
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