Dear friends,

The following is offered to us from Arthur Firstenberg, author of “The Invisible Rainbow” — a most important book.

Arthur died in February 2025 and I strongly believe he was murdered .

His website was promptly removed and they have attempted to bury his most important findings.

Nonetheless, his work will go on and those of us who are aware of its importance will ensure that this is the case.

Below is one of his posts.

Please take it seriously as it is time for all of us to face the facts.

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100 CONSEQUENCES OF OWNING A CELL PHONE

Destruction of brain cells

Stroke

Seizures

Tremors

Multiple sclerosis

ALS

Memory loss

Early Alzheimer’s disease

Heart attack

Heart disease

Cardiac arrhythmia

Heart palpitations

High blood pressure

Chest pain

Brain cancer

Breast cancer

Thyroid cancer

Lung cancer

Prostate cancer

Colon cancer

Ovarian cancer

Testicular cancer

Melanoma

Obesity

Diabetes

Hypothyroidism

Respiratory infections

Asthma

Infertility

Spontaneous abortion

Birth defects

Hair loss

Hair losing color

Osteoporosis

Broken bones

Constipation

Diarrhea

Eye pain

Dry eyes

Cataracts

Retinal detachment

Glaucoma

Decreased sense of smell

Tinnitus

Hearing loss

Inability to concentrate

Headaches

Insomnia

Sleep Apnea

Nightmares

Fatigue

Dizziness

Vertigo

Nausea

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Muscle pains

Joint pains

Hip replacement

Knee replacement

Numbness

Tingling

Nosebleeds

Irritability

Nervousness

Anxiety

Depression

ADHD

Autism

Paranoia

Skin rash

Depression in children

Suicides by children

Heart attacks in young people

Strokes in young people

Cancers in pets

Shortened lives of pets

Proliferation of cell towers to enable cell phones to work

Proliferation of satellites to enable cell phones to work

Disappearance of birds

Deaths of birds

Disappearance of bats

Disappearance of insects

Disappearance of worms

Disappearance of frogs

Disappearance of wildlife

Deaths of wildlife

Dead and dying plants

Dead and dying trees

Dead and dying marine life

Child slavery in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Genocide in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Extermination of the lowland gorilla

Genocide in West Papua

Massive pollution of groundwater in China

Enormous amount of electricity to power the cloud

Enormous amounts of toxic waste

Enormous amounts of discarded plastic

Loss of touch with nature

Social isolation

Loss of touch with reality

_________________________________

Arthur Firstenberg, President

Cellular Phone Task Force

Author, The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life

Administrator, International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space

Caretaker, ECHOEarth (End Cellphones Here On Earth

P.O. Box 6216

Santa Fe, NM 87502

USA

phone: +1 505-471-0129

arthur@cellphonetaskforce.org

April 12, 2022

Help us continue our work.

Donations from US residents are tax-deductible.

The Cellular Phone Task Force is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Our Tax ID number is 11-3394550.

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