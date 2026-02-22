BirthofaNewEarth Substack

15 Organic Food Brands that Should be Thrown Out Plus 5 Brands That are Listed as Safe

BirthofaNewEarth
Feb 22, 2026

I thought you should know. Far too many “organic” food brands are definitely not organic. 6 of the 15 toxic organic food brands mentioned in this video are BABY FOODS!!!

Regarding the “safe” brands listed in the video, please keep in mind that Dr. Bronner’s is jewish owned and partners with Israel to receive it’s stolen olives from the Palestinians. I choose NOT to use Dr. Bronner’s products no matter how safe and clean they claim it is.

