A Peak Into Our True History and the Sonic Weapons Used to Destroy Entire Civilizations

Source video here
Very interesting video friends. Please watch.
What really grabs my attention is the fact that they have used SONIC weapons to destroy entire civilizations.
I intuitively knew this long ago and that is why I have been so drawn to studying ultrasound and have written an entire book on the topic (see here: https://birthofanewearth.com/2019/04/the-dark-side-of-prenatal-ultrasound/) and Part 2 still waiting to be published.
I know that ultrasound (along with infrasound) are the main weapons they will attempt to use to destroy this Earth.
I know it is how they took out Atlantis.
I know it is how they plan to take out America and other primarily white Christian nations now.
Please understand that ALL WIRELESS DEVICES ARE EMITTING ULTRASOUND.
All wireless frequencies are in the ultrasonic range.
Those involved in radiation and medical “science” will deny the connection between ultrasound and wireless devices.
This is particularly true for jewish “experts” that show up in the mainstream media ad nauseum including Joel Moskowitz, Israeli Agent Devra Davis, and all other jews that present themselves as leading voices in the anti-wireless movement.
DO NOT BELIEVE WHAT JEWS TELL YOU.
THEY ARE ALL CONTROLLED OPPOSITION.
THE TRUTH IS… ALL WIRELESS DEVICES EMIT ULTRASOUND.
YOUR CELL PHONE IS USING ULTRASONIC APPS (see here).
BILLIONS OF PEOPLE CAN HEAR THE ULTRASOUND DESPITE THE MEDICAL SCIENCE INDUSTRY TELLING US THAT HUMANS CANNOT HEAR IT.
BULLSHIT!
HUMANS CAN HEAR IT (See here and here)
THE MEDICAL LIARS WILL TELL YOU THAT THAT HIDEOUS “RINGING IN YOUR EARS” IS TINNITUS.
IT IS NOT TINNITUS.
IT IS ULTRASONIC HEARING AND THE NOISE IS GETTING LOUDER BECAUSE THEY ARE JACKING UP THE FREQUENCIES ON THE GRID AND YOUR WIRELESS DEVICES.
THEY ARE COMING IN FOR THE KILL.
YOUR CELL PHONE AND ALL YOUR WIRELESS DEVICES ARE WEAPONS.
This includes your wifi router, ipad, tablet, baby monitor, cordless printer, security system, smart appliances, smart watches, smart meter, smart TV, etc.
People are in serious danger and must be made aware of this danger so they can take action.
SONIC WARFARE IS INTIMATELY CONNECTED TO WIRELESS DEVICES AND THE WIRELESS GRID.
It is imperative now to not only rid your home and your life of these noxious devices but to also STRONGLY INTEND that this technology be immediately neutralized and that the creatures responsible for its creation and deployment (jews) are expelled from the earth permanently.
I will say again and again — THIS IS NOT A JOKE AND THIS IS NOT A DRILL.
They want us dead and if we do not rise up — at the very least with our will and intention to rid the earth of these vermin and neutralize all their technology — they will succeed.
Please take action to rid your home and your life of these technologies now.
BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.