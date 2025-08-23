BirthofaNewEarth Substack

BirthofaNewEarth Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
u-dont-exist.com's avatar
u-dont-exist.com
4d

You shoild come over here for dinner some time!

Then you will see:

There is no jewish mind, no Christian mind, no white or black mind. We each are unique and our minds always change according to conditions.

I am jewish and I don't know anyone who thinks like this except some orthodox and now many Israelis.

I have a friend who grew up next door to me. White jewish mom, black dad of uncertain faith persuasion.

She married an Israeli taxi driver and now lives in Israel. The longer she has lived there the more she has identified as Jewish and Israeli, and as superior to Arabs... Settler colonial imperialism will do that to ya.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by BirthofaNewEarth
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Birth of a New Earth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture