Read, comment and share the X post dedicated to this article here: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1964115504081052047…

the use of ultrasound during pregnancy and childbirth (more explained below)

the induction of labor

the use of pitocin during labor, causing the uterus to become a trash compactor and cutting off babys’ oxygen supply during birth, leading to hypoxia

the use of other opioid drugs during labor such as morphine, demerol and fentanyl in epidural anesthesia all of which cause brain damage and damage the baby’s oxytocin receptor sites for life

c-section birth that prevents oxytocin from being present at birth and breaks the bonds of love between mother and child

cord clamping, further cutting of babies oxygen supply and causing brain damage

circumcision of newborn infants causing massive and irreversible brain damage from the extreme trauma of genital torture without anesthesia and the betrayal on the part of the parents for allowing it to happen

isolating babies in neonatal intensive care units where they are TORTURED every single day with painful and abusive protocols and receive close to ZERO loving touch or contact with their parents