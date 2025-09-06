According to Kennedy and Other Useless, Controlled Opposition, "MAHA" Advocates, TYLENOL is a Main Problem for Autism
You know what friends. You cannot make this shit up. The level of distraction that Kennedy is involved in is making me absolutely sick. And the fact that people like Sayer Ji have jumped on board to share this incredible government propaganda nonsense makes it even worse.
This type of information is a major distraction. Tylenol is most certainly not the driving force behind the autism epidemic. But when we can get millions of people focused on this type of bullshit, it means they will not be paying attention to the real driving force, which is unquestionably all of the radiation exposure and alien frequencies that these children are exposed to from conception on,
You see friends, if we get people focused on things like "evil tylenol", then we can completely ignore all the other MAJOR DRIVING FORCES FOR THE AUTISM EPIDEMIC. Among these include:
the use of ultrasound during pregnancy and childbirth (more explained below)
the induction of labor
the use of pitocin during labor, causing the uterus to become a trash compactor and cutting off babys’ oxygen supply during birth, leading to hypoxia
the use of other opioid drugs during labor such as morphine, demerol and fentanyl in epidural anesthesia all of which cause brain damage and damage the baby’s oxytocin receptor sites for life
c-section birth that prevents oxytocin from being present at birth and breaks the bonds of love between mother and child
cord clamping, further cutting of babies oxygen supply and causing brain damage
circumcision of newborn infants causing massive and irreversible brain damage from the extreme trauma of genital torture without anesthesia and the betrayal on the part of the parents for allowing it to happen
isolating babies in neonatal intensive care units where they are TORTURED every single day with painful and abusive protocols and receive close to ZERO loving touch or contact with their parents
“vaccines”, most of which contain WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY that turns children and adults into walking wireless transmitters and receivers that are controllable and trackable through frequency
Regarding ultrasound - exposure to ultrasonic radiation in the womb is extremely harmful!!!! The fact that these 'not-so-sound", extremely damaging waves cause genetic damage, brain damage, mitochondrial damage, extreme heating, malformations in the cortical structure of the brain, bone deformations, damage to cortical functioning, extreme harm to the nervous system and electrical circuitry of the body. But we are made to believe that none of this matters. All of it can be completely ignored because we now know it is unimportant. What is important is tylenol.
Let's also ignore all the wireless and ultrasonic radiation and frequencies that babies and children are chronically exposed to, 24/7, thanks to parental use of wireless devices. None of it matters friends! Never mind that we are electroshock torturing our children with these hideous devices. Pay no attention to that baby monitor blasting pulsed microwave frequencies and radiation at your child 24/7. Ignore all the cell towers and satellites and microwave transmitters and cell phones and cordless phones and wifi routers and smart meters and "smart" toys and roombas and security systems and tablets and ipads and smart tvs and smart appliances and smart cars and bluetooth devices and more. None of that has any importance . What we need to focus on now is tylenol. Simply throw out that bottle in your medicine cabinet and all will be well. And don't forget to pick up your child at that school with a cell tower sitting right there on school property and powerful wifi modems right over your children's heads. Ignore also those 5G "stadium" lights and that shiny new 5G HVAC system they just installed in the schools too because NONE OF IT MATTERS! What matters is the tylenol.
You know what friends. I grow weary of how absolutely ridiculous things are getting that people will actually give this type of information any attention.
WAKE UP AND SEE WHAT IS GOING ON. FREAKING TYLENOL IS NOT THE PROBLEM!
See here for the REAL causes of autism: https://birthofanewearth.com/2019/04/webinar-the-hidden-causes-of-autism-june-20-2023/
See also here: https://birthofanewearth.com/2025/05/the-ultrasound-autism-connection-upcoming-webinar-june-26/
For those who want the facts about ultrasound, see here: https://birthofanewearth.com/2019/07/the-dark-side-of-prenatal-ultrasound/
PS - now watch for the substacks of A Midwestern Doctor, Vigilant Fox, Unbekoming, Members of Children’s Health Defense, Amandha Vohlmer, Andrew Kaufman, and others to “suddenly” become interested in the topics I have just shared and thereafter share similar information as if they had thought of it on their own.
None of these creatures have any creative insight of their own. They all work together as a group to spit out similar, often mutated information, much of which they originally steal from other people’s work and simply morph it into their own twisted versions of disinformation.
=========================================
And lo and behold, here is a case in point. Sayer Ji has become one of them, copying my work/ideas and presenting it as his own. Note that Sayer Ji has always focused on food and health. Suddenly he has become interested in circumcision? Go figure. His new writing style is also a mirror image of A Midwestern Doctor, Unbekoming, and the rest of the controlled opposition clan. This is a team of people friends, eager to grab ideas from real truth tellers so that people will not be led to those real truth tellers nor the whole truth. This is a satanic bunch of plagiarizing, information-stealing creatures. Beware. They are not to be trusted.
BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Excellent commentary, Jeanice. You are right, Tylenol is a distraction and diversion, to take the eye off the ball, like a magic trick isn't it.
In addition to all the radiation and frequencies which you talk about, I do think that there is another important contributing factor to all the autism, and that would be vaccines. NOTHING should enter our bodies or our babies bodies through puncturing the skin. Life is simply not meant to work that way.
Tylenol can damage the liver over a long period of time...