BirthofaNewEarth Substack

BirthofaNewEarth Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

All You Need to Know About (((Who))) is Behind the Attempt to Genocide Billions of People with the COVID Jab in Under Two Minutes

BirthofaNewEarth's avatar
BirthofaNewEarth
Nov 29, 2025

Source Video Here

Wake up people! It’s the jews. It’s always been the jews. It is time to hold these creatures accountable, along with all the pathetic non-jews that support them. Their actions have been pure evil for centuries.

And oh by the way, there is no such thing as a “spike protein”. It’s all jewish lies. What makes these jabs so deadly is the self-assembling, wireless operating system that has been injected into those foolish enough to go along with these lying, demonic scumbags.

Source Video Here

Share

Leave a comment

BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Birth of a New Earth
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture