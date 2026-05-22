An Excellent Article About Jews and their Wicked Religion
Dear friends - there are very few articles of this length that hold my attention, however this one is very good. I encourage all my followers to read it from start to finish and learn about the creatures who are now making their final attempt to take over this earth.
Here is the article and I’ve taken screen shots of some important sections and shared them below.
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