An Important Message for Those over 65 for the Month of December 2025

Dear friends - I have been watching several astrological videos and videos discussing the spiritual potency of December 2025. This video affirms the others. I received the above video this morning and knew I had to share this. I am no longer a Christian, nor am I a church goer. Nonetheless, this video really speaks to me. I hope it will speak to you as well! PLEASE LISTEN!
EXCERPT:
If you’re over 65, December is your month.
Not your last month, but your launch month into the assignment you were born for.
Everything you’ve experienced has prepared you for December 2025.
Every loss,
every gain,
every victory,
every defeat has contributed to the authority you’ll walk in this December.
The clock is ticking toward December 1st.
Heaven is ready.
Hell is worried.
The seniors are awakening.
December’s anointing is about to fall.
