An Important Message to the Unvaccinated

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.513An Important Message to the UnvaccinatedBirthofaNewEarthAug 05, 2026513ShareTranscriptGreat short video.Please watch.I saw it here first.ShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesYour Car is a Death Trap. It is Irradiating and Spying on You.Aug 4 • BirthofaNewEarthMassive Iceberg Collapses and Flips Over - Does Anyone Else Think Technology Caused This?Jul 31 • BirthofaNewEarthForest Fires Being Used as a Military Weapon Jul 28 • BirthofaNewEarthJewish Spell Casting - Sodomy, Demons, and the Satanic KabbalahJul 28 • BirthofaNewEarthThere is an All-Pervasive, Spiritual Sickness Blanketing Our World - And it Looks Like ThisJul 20 • BirthofaNewEarthNotes from an Aging Father to His SonJul 19 • BirthofaNewEarthImportant Truths About WW2 and Why Americans Fought on the Side of EVIL!Jul 18 • BirthofaNewEarth