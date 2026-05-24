An Important Tidbit of Truth Regarding "American" (i.e., jewish controlled) Politicians

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1An Important Tidbit of Truth Regarding "American" (i.e., jewish controlled) PoliticiansBirthofaNewEarthMay 24, 20261ShareTranscript Source of the video here: ShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesFor the Awakened Souls, This Video Explains What the AI Data Centers are Really For and What is About to Happen to The Evil Overlords and…11 hrs ago • BirthofaNewEarthMel Gibson Says "Gavin Newsom Drank Baby Blood on Video" - "I have the hard evidence...it has to happen live in Congress...this is our last…May 21 • BirthofaNewEarthGood News For My American Gun-Loving Friends!May 16 • BirthofaNewEarthThis is What AI Data Centers Sound LikeMay 13 • BirthofaNewEarthOn the Moronic Idiocy of HumansMay 13 • BirthofaNewEarthI Love This Woman!May 10 • BirthofaNewEarthSome People Say Reptiles Have No Feelings. But Is That True?May 8 • BirthofaNewEarth