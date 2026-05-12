An Important Tidbit on the "Hanta"Virus
A glimpse into how the jews operate.
They played the same game with the “coronavirus” - i.e., “COVID” - telling us upfront what was really causing all the illness.
Here’s a video of a corona
They jews are mocking you.
If you believe one word the jewish media says, or anything coming from the jewish-controlled medical establishment, you are under mind control and likely to do very stupid things.
Please wake up.
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