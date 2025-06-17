Below please find a link concerning a federally commissioned report of a “simulated” July 4, 2025 bioterror attack that will release a “virus” (i.e., electromagnetic radiation and ultrasound waves) that will kill nearly 300,000 people in a single day and devastate livestock.
Note that this link would NOT open for me until I switched my VPN address to another country.
Federal Report Simulates July 4th 2025 Bioterror Attack as the FDA Goes Rogue
https://www.globalresearch.ca/federal-report-simulates-july-4th-2025-bioterror-attack/5889501
The author of the above article babbles on about viruses, but viruses do not exist. Most of the illnesses we are and have been seeing for the past 100 years are caused by radiation from the electrical grid and from medical radiation devices. The nonsense about “viruses” is just a cover-up for radiation-induced illnesses.
Please also note the following “hypothetical” article concerning an Appalachian tornado outbreak on July 4th, 2025 set to hit Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Virginia.
https://hypotheticaltornadoes.fandom.com/f/t/July%204th%2C%202025%20Appalachia%20Major%20Tornado%20Outbreak
Also see:
https://hypotheticaltornadoes.fandom.com/wiki/July_4th,_2025_Appalachia_Major_Tornado_Outbreak.
Finally, the video below just came in a few minutes ago. It’s short. Give a listen.
Lots of warning signs friends!!! Please take care and do share this article. We may be able to stop them from carrying out their plans if we alert enough people to what’s happening and make it clear —
THIS IS ISRAEL DOING THIS, not Russia, not Iran, not China or any other bogeyman.
It is now, and always has been, the jews.
BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For America to enter the Israel/Iran war, there will have to be a Pearl Harbor, 911 event, staged for the world, cause that's what America and Israel do; if it works 100 times, let's go for 101.