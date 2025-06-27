Another Hilarious Video!

Friends - I think I am finding these videos so hysterically funny because I have just finished teaching one of the most intense webinars I’ve ever taught about the ultrasound-autism connection, and now I am blowing off steam and releasing the tension from my body with laughter. Even though this video is not meant to be comedy, it is definitely very funny!
I wish my mother was still alive so she could watch this video. She, too, would have laughed as hard as I did while watching it. She had a great sense of humor.
Source of the video here: youtube.com/watch?v=8Db3rluT76w
Enjoy!
BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post