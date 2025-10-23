I ask this question seriously?

WTF IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE????

How long can these hypnotized, mind-controlled zombies remain in denial of the fact that the radiation from these beds (and from ALL “smart” devices) is killing them, their children, their pets, and all living things around them??

I am completely flabbergasted by the moronic idiocy of humans and I have zero compassion for the people whose beds overheated and were stuck in an upright position.

Here’s what I’d like to say to these people…

You’re lucky you’re not dead. That contraption you are sleeping on is a murderous device intended to kill you. Please snap out of the trance and get rid of your smart bed. You are putting yourself and all living things around you in great danger.

Source Article here: https://www.dexerto.com/entertainment/aws-crash-causes-2000-smart-beds-to-overheat-and-get-stuck-upright-3272251/

AWS crash causes $2,000 Smart Beds to overheat and get stuck upright

byCalum Patterson

Published: Oct 21, 2025, 10:53

Eight Sleep

A major Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage on October 20 had the unexpected side effect of causing chaos in bedrooms across the US, as owners of Eight Sleep’s $2,000+ ‘Pod’ mattress covers found their smart beds had no offline mode and were stuck at high temperatures and odd positions in the night.

The outage began around 3 am ET, when AWS reported “increased error rates and latencies” in its US-EAST-1 region. By mid-morning, Downdetector had logged more than eight million reports of disruptions affecting apps, games, and banking platforms.

Eight Sleep’s products rely on cloud connectivity to control temperature and track biometric data. When AWS went down, users lost access to the app that manages its water-cooled coils, leaving them stuck with whatever setting was last active.

Some beds overheated, others stopped cooling altogether, and several users said their devices became completely unresponsive.

One viral post from tech enthusiast Alex Browne summed up the absurdity after his Pod locked itself nine degrees above room temperature. “Backend outage means I’m sleeping in a sauna,” he wrote. “Eight Sleep confirmed there’s no offline mode yet, but they’re working on it.”

Another user explained their bed was stuck in an inclined position.

Some described the beds as being “bricked” and demanded a fallback option that works without an internet connection. The company has previously faced criticism over security flaws, including a 2024 report that found exposed AWS keys could have allowed remote access to customer devices.

[snip]

Read full article here: https://www.dexerto.com/entertainment/aws-crash-causes-2000-smart-beds-to-overheat-and-get-stuck-upright-3272251/

Share

Leave a comment