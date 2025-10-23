BirthofaNewEarth Substack

BirthofaNewEarth Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RadioFan's avatar
RadioFan
4d

Greetings: It is, indeed, hard to believe that “smartness” has reached some bedrooms, too. I am reminded of: Some people have more money than brains.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by BirthofaNewEarth
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Birth of a New Earth
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture