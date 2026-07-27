Are (((They))) Planning Another "Hurricane HELLene" in the Appalachian Region?
Friends - I live in Appalachian territory and it has been raining here on and off for many days.
I have had the question in my mind about whether (((they))) are planning to cause another major flood in this area like the one that hit Asheville and the surrounding region not too long ago.
It seems this is exactly what they are planning to do as they have ensured that ground is totally saturated so they can easily cause another major flood disaster in this region.
The video below seems to confirm this is the plan, and the disasters are not just planned for Appalachia, but also for the midwest.
Check this out:
Also, I think it was in the following video that Joseph Tittel discussed having a vision of another major flood and he thought it might happen in the same region as “Hurricane Helene”.
Check this out and if you don’t hear from me for a bit, you’ll understand why.
Please pray that all of their hideous plans to destroy our world be 100% neutralized and an epic fail.
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