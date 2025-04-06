Are We About to Witness the Staged Death of Donald Trump?
Friends, once you understand how these creatures operate, there’s no turning back. Things just become so obvious.
Someone sent me this meme about 2 days ago. I don’t know if this pic was actually in an old Simpsons episode or whether it was put in the episode at a later date (similar to how (((they))) add chemtrails to old movies). Either way, it sure is interesting.
Even more interesting is the fact that astrologers like Joni Patry are “predicting” threats to Trump’s life and big changes in the economy (see this video at about 15:45 minutes in). I put the word “predicting” in quotes here because I think Joni Patry is an insider and knows (((their))) plans.
Of course, there was also lots of news today about the stock market going into crisis (see here, here and here) after Trump’s tariffs triggered a worldwide fear response.
I’m suspecting these major economic shifts that Patri “predicted” will upset alot of people that will direct their rage at Trump. There might also be a (((lone gunman))) who is allegedly so angry at Trump that he shoots him dead.
Not to worry dear friends. If Trump is your hero, I highly doubt he will actually be killed. On the contrary, I bet he’ll be rapidly transported to a beach in Israel where he can spend the rest of his days with his buddy Epstein who got mysteriously “disappeared” while in prison.
It’s all a show but it’s also an attack on the good people of this world by (((the usual suspects))) who take great delight in seeing people go through unimaginable suffering. That is why they are wanting to crash the economy and also why the US has been, and continues to be, inundated with weather warfare.
Hold onto your seats friends. I think we’re in for a wild ride this month.
