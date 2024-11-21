All hail this brave and brilliant soul who stood against jewish lies until the day of her “death”. The jews hounded her for many years (see

,

and

) and, pathetic as they are, they were ready to put her in jail AGAIN for the fictitious crime of “holocaust denial”. They did everything they could to quiet her vigorous truth and quell her unyielding spirit. But they did not succeed as this gorgeous woman beat them at their own game, leaving her body to ascend back to Valhalla instead, a place where the filthy, lying, demonic jews can never go.