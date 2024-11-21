At Age 96, Ursula Haverbeck Has Made Her Transition Back to God
All hail this brave and brilliant soul who stood against jewish lies until the day of her “death”. The jews hounded her for many years (see here, here and here) and, pathetic as they are, they were ready to put her in jail AGAIN for the fictitious crime of “holocaust denial”. They did everything they could to quiet her vigorous truth and quell her unyielding spirit. But they did not succeed as this gorgeous woman beat them at their own game, leaving her body to ascend back to Valhalla instead, a place where the filthy, lying, demonic jews can never go.
She is with God now and with everything that is good and loving in Creation. And the lying jews will remain in the hell they have created.
God bless Ursula Haverbeck! May you travel safely, swiftly and joyously back into the arms of love! You will be missed here on Earth!
Hail Victory!
=================================================
Read more here: https://www.heritageanddestiny.com/ursula-haverbeck-1928-2024-warrior-for-truth/
=================================================
And in the beautiful words of my friend, Joe Fallisi, who informed me of her death:
I now receive from my friend Peter Rushton the news that Ursula Haverbeck (Robert Faurisson International Prize 2019, first edition) has ascended to Valhalla to reunite with Ernst Zündel and so many other National Socialist heroes who were her comrades. A woman as beautiful on the outside as she was on the inside, intelligent, with integrity, adamantine, throughout her long life, so well spent, she fought for the honour of Germany and historical truth and justice. The miserable traitors in the pay and service of Shylock, who have occupied the whole of Europe since 1945, tried to defeat her courage, her probity. Impossible. The diamond remains as it is and shines forever.
