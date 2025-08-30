Babies in Wi-Fi-dense homes face triple risk of developmental delays: Study warns of emerging health crisis
Nothing to see here folks. Just move along. Keep using your wireless devices and pretending everything is OK. This will ensure the destruction of your children and the end of your bloodline, but no worries. The devices are just so “convenient”. And they’re so needed “in case of emergency” and “for work”. How could anyone possibly give them up?
Maybe the death of a child or a beloved pet or a serious and deadly illness suddenly taking hold of your own body will trigger the right response?
I’m not sure about that. The addiction to these devices runs so strong, I’m not even sure the above tragedies, which are happening daily all over the world, will work to awaken Mankind from its slumber and denial.
And BTW, the “high radiation level” in the homes used for this study were considered anything over 32 mW/m². But guess what - 32 mW/m² is NOTHING compared to what most children are being exposed to on a daily basis, 24/7, thanks to baby monitors, smart meters, cordless phones, wifi, smart TVs, cell phones, bluetooth, smart appliances, ipads, tablets, etc. In truth, children are often exposed to frequencies upwards of 500,000 mW/m². And I am not making this up. Anyone can confirm this by walking into just about any home with a quality EMF meter and taking the measurements in that home (or school, or business, etc.). You will see exactly what I see.
And we wonder why 1 in 30 children are autistic (1 in 12 boys in California) and millions more suffer with “ADHD” or other neurodevelopmental issues, learning disabilities, behavioral disorders, etc. It is precisely because the children are being electroshocked tortured by these alien wireless (and ultrasonic) frequencies and radiation that do not belong on the Earth and are harmful to every living thing. What’s worse is that we are the ones doing this to them!
At some point Mankind will look back on this period of human history and wonder how so many people could have been so blind and uncaring as to be willing to harm themselves and their own children and pets — and indeed, to harm every living thing around them.
We must be at the lowest spiritual level in all of Mankind’s history to be participating in, and contributing to this. What a dark, dark time this is.
Infants living in homes with elevated wireless radiation levels face significantly higher risks of developmental delays, according to a newly published study from Mumbai. Researchers found that babies exposed to high levels of radiation from Wi-Fi, cellphones and nearby cell towers showed triple the likelihood of delays in problem-solving, fine motor skills and social interaction compared to those in low-exposure environments. Published in the journal Cureus, the study evaluated 105 babies aged 2-12 months, measuring radiofrequency electromagnetic field (RF-EMF) radiation in their homes and assessing neurodevelopmental outcomes.
They found that babies in the homes with highest radiation levels had more than 2½ times the delay in fine motor skills and more than 3½ times the delay in problem solving of babies in the ‘low radiation’ group.
‘[W]e found that higher levels of radiation were associated with poorer outcomes for cognitive domains of development such as the problem-solving and personal-social areas,’ the authors said.
Highly exposed babies were also more likely to be flagged for monitoring or referral.
Radiation in the home
The RF radiation that the researchers measured came from sources both inside and outside the homes. They included cordless phones, WiFi devices, Bluetooth devices, as well as mobile phone towers.
The average radiation level in high-radiation homes was 32.36 mW/m2.
The average radiation level in medium-radiation homes was 8.66 mW/m2.
The average radiation level in low-radiation homes was 0.62 mW/m2.
Source: a private email from EMR Australia - www.emraustralia.com.au
Setia MS, Natesan R, Samant P, Mhapankar S, Kumar S, Singh IV, Nair A, Seth B. Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Field Emissions and Neurodevelopmental Outcomes in Infants: A Prospective Cohort Study. Cureus. 2025 Jul 10;17(7):e87671. doi: 10.7759/cureus.87671. PMID: 40786381; PMCID: PMC12335284.
PS - With respect to the low level homes coming in at 0.62 mW/m², please do tell me WHERE ARE THESE HOMES? I would like to rent one immediately for my own survival. I myself have not been able to find such a home in all the many places I have looked. I don’t know of a single area in the U.S. where such low level homes can be found.
