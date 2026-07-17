Flock cameras are getting cut down in Houston while police investigations stall and the company sends legal threats to critics.

Something changed when people stopped arguing about surveillance online and started going after the hardware.

In Houston, at least 6 Flock cameras were damaged, cut down, or spray painted around the July 4 period.

Police in Houston, Texas, are panicking and have started an immediate investigation as citizens continue to destroy Flock cameras across the city.

The police are struggling to make a single arrest because nobody in the city is assisting them with the investigation.

“Public… pic.twitter.com/UHu5xPGljr

— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 13, 2026

Some poles were cut in half.

Some cameras were knocked over.

One even had an American flag attached to it.

At least 15 U.S. cities have Flock‑powered “Real Time Crime Centers,” live, networked surveillance hubs quietly watching everything that moves.

“TrAnSPaReNcY cOmPaNy” Flock won’t publish the total. They won’t publish locations.

You don’t get a map.

You just get monitored. pic.twitter.com/D32YzcjETf

— Jason Bassler (@JasonBassler1) July 13, 2026

Police are investigating and asking for public tips, but no arrests have been made so far.

The reaction online shows why this issue is getting hotter.

Some people see these cameras as a crime-fighting tool.

Vigilantes are smashing Flock cameras, the automated license plate trackers spying on drivers. pic.twitter.com/ISdVK5e1p1

— TaraBull (@TaraBull) July 13, 2026

Flock says its systems have helped with more than 1 million investigations.

But critics see something else.

A nationwide network of license plate cameras tracking where vehicles go.

The DeFlock project maps more than 115,000 license plate cameras across the U.S.

Flock does not publish the full number of cameras or every location, which has added fuel to the privacy debate.

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The backlash is not only happening on the streets.

More than 80 communities across 28 states have canceled Flock contracts since 2021.

And now the company is also fighting critics online.

One person received a cease-and-desist letter after posting criticism and encouraging people to use anti-Flock stickers.

That move may have made the fight even louder.

When people already distrust surveillance technology, legal threats against criticism can look like confirmation that the company wants control over the conversation too.

ABC13 Houston report on more Flock cameras cut down: