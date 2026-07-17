Backlash Against AI is Intensifying. Tech Execs are Fearing for their Lives as Attempts at Physical Violence are Being Made.
Bravo people!!!
It’s time people stood up and did what is necessary to put a halt to this alien madness.
I read about it here first.
And then here:
And then here:
Not all anti-AI sentiment has manifested in attempted physical violence. Activists have also shut down data centers, taken down AI-powered surveillance cameras, and protested outside AI company headquarters. As the fight over AI data centers heats up, some polls have shown that AI is less popular with Americans than Immigration and Customs Enforcement. People fear that AI will result in mass layoffs, a further consolidation of wealth and power, or even a catastrophic apocalypse — outcomes that many leaders in the AI industry have issued warnings about.
Flock cameras are being taken out vigilante style.
The information below about came into my email inbox this morning.
Flock cameras are getting cut down in Houston while police investigations stall and the company sends legal threats to critics.
July 14th 2026
Something changed when people stopped arguing about surveillance online and started going after the hardware.
In Houston, at least 6 Flock cameras were damaged, cut down, or spray painted around the July 4 period.
Police in Houston, Texas, are panicking and have started an immediate investigation as citizens continue to destroy Flock cameras across the city.
The police are struggling to make a single arrest because nobody in the city is assisting them with the investigation.
“Public… pic.twitter.com/UHu5xPGljr
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 13, 2026
Some poles were cut in half.
Some cameras were knocked over.
One even had an American flag attached to it.
At least 15 U.S. cities have Flock‑powered “Real Time Crime Centers,” live, networked surveillance hubs quietly watching everything that moves.
“TrAnSPaReNcY cOmPaNy” Flock won’t publish the total. They won’t publish locations.
You don’t get a map.
You just get monitored. pic.twitter.com/D32YzcjETf
— Jason Bassler (@JasonBassler1) July 13, 2026
Police are investigating and asking for public tips, but no arrests have been made so far.
The reaction online shows why this issue is getting hotter.
Some people see these cameras as a crime-fighting tool.
Vigilantes are smashing Flock cameras, the automated license plate trackers spying on drivers. pic.twitter.com/ISdVK5e1p1
— TaraBull (@TaraBull) July 13, 2026
Flock says its systems have helped with more than 1 million investigations.
But critics see something else.
A nationwide network of license plate cameras tracking where vehicles go.
The DeFlock project maps more than 115,000 license plate cameras across the U.S.
Flock does not publish the full number of cameras or every location, which has added fuel to the privacy debate.
See also The oil cushion is getting dangerously thin
The backlash is not only happening on the streets.
More than 80 communities across 28 states have canceled Flock contracts since 2021.
And now the company is also fighting critics online.
One person received a cease-and-desist letter after posting criticism and encouraging people to use anti-Flock stickers.
That move may have made the fight even louder.
When people already distrust surveillance technology, legal threats against criticism can look like confirmation that the company wants control over the conversation too.
ABC13 Houston report on more Flock cameras cut down: https://abc13.com/post/abc13-discovers-more-flock-cameras-cut-down-houston-day-residents-express-concerns/19482517/
Houston Chronicle on Houston vandalism investigation: https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/trending/article/license-plate-cameras-vandalized-22335432.php
WESH 2 News on recent Volusia Florida Flock camera vandalism: https://www.wesh.com/article/volusia-flock-camera-vandalism-privacy-debate/71900093/
DeFlock open map of cameras nationwide: https://deflock.org/
NPR on cities ending Flock contracts over privacy: https://www.npr.org/2026/02/17/nx-s1-5612825/flock-contracts-canceled-immigration-survillance-concerns
NEXT UP - PEOPLE START TAKING OUT THE CELL TOWERS!!!
DO NOT ACQUIESCE TO THIS CONTROL SYSTEM FRIENDS!
THE ENTIRE WIRELESS GRID MUST COME DOWN.
SMASH YOUR WIRELESS DEVICES NOW.
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