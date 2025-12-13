Bad Case of a "Super Flu" Has Now Spread Across 3 Dozen States in the U.S.
Wow, this “flu” really gets around! Detroit, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Iowa are just a few of the places being named as affected by this nasty “super flu”.
And apparently this horribly contagious “super flu” has already spread across the ocean as far as the UK (see here)!!
AMAZING HOW THAT WORKS!
According to the Daily Mail:
This year’s dominant flu strain is brand new to people’s immune systems, making them highly vulnerable and at an increased risk of severe, hospitalizing illness.
Hmmm… this “flu strain” sounds serious.
Now, far be it from me to doubt every single thing the media say, but one thing I did notice is that they did not mention that “the flu” and microwave sickness (i.e., radiation poisoning) share exactly the same symptoms (see this article here for more details about that).
Below is a list of symptoms that might be experienced from exposure to wireless devices and cell towers that emit microwave radiation.
“Coincidentally, the school in St. Louis, Missouri (Villa Duchense Catholic School in Fronatec where this nasty “flu” has caused 30% of the people in the school to become ill) just happens to have 74 cell towers and 358 antennas within a three mile radius of its location.
Is it possible that what these people are experiencing is radiation sickness caused by the ever-increasing radiation levels in the environment from the activation of 5G, the rolling out of “broadband” and “fiber optics”, and the “closing of the digital divide”?
YOU BETCHA!
Looks like the next radiation-induced “pandemic” is underway friends. Will you become a victim of this “new flu strain” (i.e., radiation poisoning) because you are surrounded by wireless devices and cell towers?
It’s like I said in a previous post — THEY ARE COMING IN FOR THE KILL (see here).
How many of my readers are already feeling sick?
Are you willing to let go of your wireless devices and lifestyle in order to preserve your life and the life of your children and pets?
