Benny the Rat Chooses the Red Button

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00241Benny the Rat Chooses the Red ButtonBirthofaNewEarthJan 15, 2026241ShareNotice anything familiar?ShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesThis Man is ON IT!!!Dec 30, 2025 • BirthofaNewEarthDemons in the Talmud and as an Integral Part of the Jewish CommunityDec 26, 2025 • BirthofaNewEarthThis Brother is On It! True History vs. the Distortions in the BuyBullDec 23, 2025 • BirthofaNewEarthBirth Trauma and Ritual Abuse in Medicine - The New NormalDec 20, 2025 • BirthofaNewEarthLED Lightbulbs are Destroying Your Health and Your EyesDec 18, 2025 • BirthofaNewEarthMajor Flooding in the US Northwest but Mums the Word in the Mainstream MediaDec 14, 2025 • BirthofaNewEarthListen Up People!!! This Brother Knows What's Up!Dec 9, 2025 • BirthofaNewEarth