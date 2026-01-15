BirthofaNewEarth Substack

BirthofaNewEarth Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Benny the Rat Chooses the Red Button

BirthofaNewEarth's avatar
BirthofaNewEarth
Jan 15, 2026

Notice anything familiar?

Share

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Birth of a New Earth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture