Birth of a New Earth Parenting Program and Teacher Training
Dear friends - the next Birth of a New Earth Parenting Program and Teacher Training begins Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 1pm EDT. This program is unique to our world and desperately needed at this time. We are in a crisis situation with respect to the birth of new children. Thanks in part to the COVID vaccines and the self-assembling, wireless nanotechnology they contain, those who have been jabbed have been turned into walking wireless transmitters and receivers. They are emitting both bluetooth and mac addresses as well as a massive amount of radiation and pulsed microwaves everywhere they go. The radiation and pulsed microwaves are known to cause serious illness and death (see here), and have led to:
babies in utero developing cancer (see here around 16 minutes in);
young children born to “vaccinated” mothers developing all manner of serious disease (see here);
babies being born to vaccinated mothers DYING at a 77% increased rate (see here);
miscarriage and stillbirth numbers are increasing wildly (see also here and here); and
fertility rates are tanking all around the world (see also here and here).
Accordingly, it is a sure bet that very soon, very few people will be able to reproduce and the children who do get born are likely to become ill and die very early in life.
Because of what I just shared, those who actually ARE able to reproduce have a huge responsibility to prepare themselves spiritually, mentally, emotionally and physically to bring children into this world. The creation of children needs to be approached with reverence, respect, and a deep awareness that what we are doing is in service to God, helping him re-seed this Earth with children who are brought here CONSCIOUSLY, PURPOSEFULLY AND IN LOVE.
I cannot stress enough how important this program is and I hope you will consider giving the following information a serious look and passing it on to as many people as possible.
There is no more important time than now to take the creation of children seriously. This program can help change the world.
Birth of a New Earth Parenting Program and Teacher Training
Photo by Selena Rollason
https://nevsedoma.com.ua/292434-v-avstralii-obyavili-luchshih-fotografov-snimavshih-rody-9foto.html
TO SEE TESTIMONIALS ABOUT THIS PROGRAM AND/OR READ THIS POST ON MY WEBSITE, PLEASE VISIT THIS LINK: https://birthofanewearth.com/2023/10/birth-of-a-new-earth-parenting-program/
TO VIEW AN INTRO VIDEO ABOUT THIS PROGRAM, PLEASE VISIT THIS LINK: https://www.brighteon.com/8693725a-eb77-47f7-b8d6-018a51fdb1f2
Dear friends,
The next Birth of a New Earth Parenting Program and Teacher Training begins Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 1:00pm EDT.
Unlike any other training that has come before, this revolutionary program offers life-changing information concerning the upliftment of our species and the birth of a new humanity.
The program is designed to radically alter our approach to pregnancy and birth with a goal toward ending prenatal and birth trauma and helping our children arrive safely and into the arms of love.
The program emphasizes the importance of doing preparatory work prior to the conception of children to help soften the impact of our highly sexualized culture that is pressuring young people to engage in sexual activity from a very early age.
While most of us already know that “having sex” can lead to the creation of life, this is not what young people are being taught to aspire to.
On the contrary, young people are being taught that it is good, natural and fun to engage in all manner of debase sexual activity including anal sex, fisting, “piss play” (urinating on each other), sex change surgery/mutilation, etc.
Yet, despite the sordid “sex education” being pushed on very young children, mum’s the word regarding the spiritual and psychic consequences of how our children are being taught to behave.
Moreover, nobody is talking to young people about the lifelong psychological pain caused by an unwanted pregnancy nor of being (or raising) an unwanted child.
Thanks to “sex ed”, young people are often pushed into having abortions at very early ages or catapulted into pregnancy, birth and parenthood without any preparation whatsoever or any understanding of how to create a healthy relationship or raise a happy, healthy child.
The Birth of a New Earth Parenting Program is designed to change all of this.
It has been created for the express purpose of moving our society back toward the sacred and toward the creation of children who are wanted, loved and prepared for.
Courses begin with an examination of the difference between sex and love, providing insights as to how to recognize and magnetize authentic human love vs. mere sexual attraction.
This type of information is essential because our world is full of pornographic energy that too often leads young people into false unions and marriages that break down over time.
Children who are the product of false unions suffer deeply, and the parents, too, will have a painful life as a result of creating children with someone who is not a true match for their soul.
True happiness begins with the manifestation of authentic and enduring human love so the Birth of a New Earth Curriculum gives a good deal of attention to how to recognize true love and preserve it.
Classes will also emphasize the importance of conceiving children consciously after co-creating a Space of Love for them to be gestated and birthed into (as per the Ringing Cedars series of books written by Vladimir Megre).
This type of preparation will go a long way toward ensuring a gentle and joyous birth and the solidification of the union between mom and dad.
In addition to stressing the importance of conscious conception, this program also details the importance of the first nine months in the womb.
A deep exploration of prenatal life and the formative, preverbal experiences that a baby has in the womb will be discussed.
We will also discuss ways to heal prenatal trauma for those who did not have a healthy womb experience.
Detailed information will also be offered regarding the dangers of hospital birth and the way we can avoid unnecessary and traumatic medical interventions and instead, create a gentle, love-filled birth.
For decades, the medical establishment has been involved in the literal torture of mothers and babies.
Fathers too, are harmed by what they are forced to witness as their beloved and their child are abused by medical staff.
Understanding the facts about what the medical establishment is doing, and healing ourselves from past birth trauma, are fundamental components of this training.
Toward the latter part of the program, we will address what it means to be a conscious parent and what we can do to raise pure, good and kind children who are happy, healthy and wise.
While this program is designed to assist Mankind in understanding the keys to preserving love in families, it does not shy away from acknowledging the shadow side of what is currently happening in our society, especially concerning how we are currently bringing children into this world.
The exploration of the shadow side can be difficult at times, but it is necessary so that we can heal our past, transform our future, and finally bring children onto this Earth in the most loving, gentle, and sacred way.
Now is the time for us to shift gears so that we can create a love-filled, enduring union and birth experiences that will lay the foundation for the fulfillment of human love.
Photo by midwife Carol Gautschi
In addition to the above, the program provides participants with a forum for personal healing and development and acts as a level one training for those who are interested to become teachers of the Birth of a New Earth Curriculum and/or for those who wish to participate in, and become part of, the forthcoming Birth of a New Earth community. Read more about that here.
For those who have had difficult relationships with their parents and/or their children, and for those who have had difficult pregnancies and/or births, this program can help heal past wounds.
All participants will be introduced to a modality (Jin Shin Jyutsu) that can effectively resolve past trauma.
This type of healing is needed not just for ourselves, but for our children.
Jin Shin can support us in transforming past experiences so that we can bring children into this world who will not be weighed down by the burden of inter-generational trauma nor suffer the consequences of traumatic gestation and birth.
Our children will thank us profusely for doing this work and for paving the way for them to arrive safely and into the arms of love.
Photo credit: Doula Patti Ramos
I heartfully invite you to join us for this 20-week journey as we elevate our hearts and souls together and prepare to experience this Earth through the magnificent lens of human love.
If, after reading the above, you are unsure about whether the program is right for you, please consider some of the benefits you will receive by participating.
During the training:
we will explore the topic of human sexuality in a way that has never before been discussed in any classroom, educational setting, or treatise on human sexuality;
we will discuss, at-length, the steps necessary for the creation of a joyous, love-filled birth — starting with a proper preconception environment and moving through the phases of conception, gestation, and birth;
we will explore, in depth, the important role of the father during the childbearing year — a topic that is rarely addressed in our society and that tends to be completely ignored;
you will receive in-depth information about prenatal and birth trauma and how early experiences impact our adult relationships, our personality, our physical bodies, our nervous-system, our consciousness, and our overall well-being;
you will be introduced to one of the most powerful tools for the healing and prevention of early trauma – a tool that is based in self-care and can be shared with friends, family, and future students and/or clients;
you will deepen your awareness of your own early wounds and your capacity to consciously transform them;
you will become better parents, childbirth educators, service providers, and birth professionals;
you will receive cutting-edge information which has not been discussed anywhere before — information necessary to uphold a safe and sacred birthing field and support the transformation necessary within yourself, your students and/or your clients to create it; and
you will learn the information contained in the Birth of a New Earth curriculum — a curriculum that will empower and transform you and that will enable you to assist others with information that can truly change the heart of Mankind and the future of our planet.
To view the Birth of a New Earth Curriculum, go here: https://www.birthofanewearth.com/1/356/
Please remember that no college or institute of higher learning will ever offer you the quality of information you will get through this program — and at a fraction of the cost you would pay for such learning. Your willingness to participate in this program is one of the highest forms of planetary service you can offer our world. When enough future parents become privy to the wisdom contained in the Birth of a New Earth Curriculum, we will begin to see the birth of a new species – i.e., fully realized humans — and a completely new expression of Earthly reality.
I invite you to look into your hearts to determine whether you would like to be on the front-lines of shifting consciousness on our planet. If the answer is yes, then please contact me by e-mailing jeanicebarcelo@yahoo.com.
Thank you for taking the time to read this and for your willingness to be a part of this life-changing opportunity to transform our world. Below is a brief intro video from me. Enjoy!
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the sensitive nature of this material, this training is being offered in the private domain. Accordingly, participation in the training requires membership in Birth of a New Earth Ministry.
To apply for membership, please click on the link below and fill out the docusign Membership Request Form:
BNE Ministry Membership Request Form
Cost for the 20-week program is $1800
For those who are already members of the Ministry, please click here to register for the training.
Please note: Discount pricing is available for couples. Both students must be members of Birth of a New Earth Ministry. Investment for couples is $2700. If you are already members of the Ministry, you may register for the training here.
Please also note: payment plans are available for those who may need them.
Some scholarships may also be available for those who cannot afford the program.
Please e-mail jeanicebarcelo@yahoo.com for more information
The Birth of a New Earth Curriculum and Parenting Program were created by Jeanice Barcelo, M.A. and are being offered as an antidote to the current trauma-based paradigm of unconscious conception and technological birth. This work has been inspired by Jeanice’s own personal experiences with pregnancy and childbirth, and years of professional study and training regarding the impact of prenatal and birth experiences on the human spirit/body/mind system.
The Curriculum and Parenting Program have also been strongly influenced by Jeanice’s reading of the Ringing Cedars books and her deep desire to effectuate global transformation by transforming the way we conceive, gestate, birth and parent our children.
The Birth of a New Earth Curriculum is designed to educate future parents about the importance of conscious procreation and to provide them with the information and tools they need to conceive their babies consciously, gestate them in trauma-free wombs, birth them in gentle, loving environments, and parent them in the most conscious and loving way. The Curriculum will have its strongest impact by reaching future parents BEFORE they conceive their babies.
View the full curriculum here.
REFUND POLICY – If you purchase the program and change your mind about participating within the first two weeks of the training, all payments made for the course can be applied to a future training or other offerings on the BirthofaNewEarth.com website.
No refunds will be issued so please give serious consideration to whether you believe you are an appropriate match for this material.
BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.