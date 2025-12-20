Birth Trauma and Ritual Abuse in Medicine - The New Normal

Source Video here
Hi friends - this interview is an oldie but a goodie. It’s probably still up on youtube only because they spelled my name wrong and the algorithm did not recognize as this being one of my interviews. Almost all the interviews I’ve ever done (there are many dozens of them) have been deleted from youtube and other video platforms. The dark ones do not want this information to spread. It’s possible this one might disappear too once (((they))) get wind of the fact that it’s still available.
Please download this video onto your devices and share so that the information can continue to spread.
What is being shared in this interview is critically important for people to understand and anyone that has gone through a hospital birth will intuitively sense the truth of what is being said here.
Please share this, especially with your “normie” friends to enhance and speed-up the awakening on this earth.
For those with short attention spans, below are a few clips that will hopefully peek your interest enough to listen to the whole interview.
Why Common Birth Practices are Violence
Cytotec - the drug they are using AGAINST LABEL to speed up labor that can cause uterine rupture and amniotic fluid embolism (i.e., death).
What Happens During Circumcision?
Trauma-based Mind Control Starts with Birth (actually it starts with “prenatal care”)
There is no such thing as “brain death”. They harvest organs while people are still alive, including the organs of newborn infants who are trapped in neonatal intensive care
Hospitals are temples of the occult. Those who control the medical establishment are Luciferians. They hate God and they take great pleasure in destroying what God creates, especially us and especially our children
