Birth Trauma, Medical Abuse and the Dark Side of "Prenatal Care" and Hospital Birth

Sep 26, 2025
For those who are ready to understand the harm that the medical establishment has inflicted on us and our children during pregnancy and childbirth, please give a listen to this interview from 2018 with me and Doug McKenty. The information in this interview may be hard to hear but it nevertheless needs to spread far and wide so that people can finally see why mothers and fathers have not properly bonded with their children and why families are breaking apart worldwide. BIRTH TRAUMA IS A KEY!!!

For more information, please visit my website: http://BirthofaNewEarth.com

For the antidote to this nightmare, please see: https://birthofanewearth.com/2023/10/birth-of-a-new-earth-parenting-program/ and https://birthofanewearth.com/2019/04/bne-curriculum/

