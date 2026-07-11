Brother Nathanael Shares Insights Into Why He Left Judaism

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/4Brother Nathanael Shares Insights Into Why He Left JudaismBirthofaNewEarthJul 11, 20264ShareDear friends,I appreciate this man’s willingness to expose the evil, demonic cult of Judaism.I hope you appreciate it too.Source video hereShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesMore Info Regarding the UNBELIEVABLE ASSAULT AGAINST CHINA AND THE CHINESE PEOPLE11 hrs ago • BirthofaNewEarthChina is Getting HAMMERED! The Chinese People are Under Attack!Jul 10 • BirthofaNewEarthSomething Wicked This Way Comes! PLEASE WAKE UP!Jul 5 • BirthofaNewEarthModern Technologies Are Designed to Connect Mankind to the Demonic WorldJul 4 • BirthofaNewEarthEXCELLENT SONG!!! Please listen and share. You will love it!Jun 26 • BirthofaNewEarthThe Dark Truth About the Jewish Kabbalah Jun 26 • BirthofaNewEarthJewish Control of the Media - It's All Just a Cohencidence - Nothing Nefarious Going on HereJun 19 • BirthofaNewEarth