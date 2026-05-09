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stephen coombes's avatar
stephen coombes
20h

Outstading work as always Jeanice

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Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
21hEdited

Of course, the “experts” are still scratching their heads wondering what could possibly be causing all these brain tumors, not only in 15-39-year-olds, but in very young children as well.

Yes, the incremental Judaization of so many Gentiles during my life, has been horrendous to watch.

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