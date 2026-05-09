Of course, the “experts” are still scratching their heads wondering what could possibly be causing all these brain tumors, not only in 15-39-year-olds, but in very young children as well.

Overall, brain and other CNS tumors are the most common solid tumor, the most common cancer, and the most common cause of cancer death in children and adolescents ages 0–19 years. This report aims to serve as a useful resource for researchers, clinicians, patients, and families. Source Infants less than one year of age have the highest incidence of brain tumors of all children and adolescents 0-19.

Source: Central Brain Tumor Registry of the United States Fact Sheet for Pediatric Brain Tumors 2022

This is because babies are being exposed to exorbitantly high levels of ultrasonic radiation while in the womb and further exposed to wireless radiation through parental use of wireless devices during conception, pregnancy and birth.

IF the babies make it out of the womb alive (many do not), they are further exposed to wireless baby monitors which are blasting out the highest levels of microwave radiation compared to all other wireless devices listed below.

Children diagnosed with brain tumors are lucky if they live to the age of 5.

The laughable medical “survival rate” is based on 5 years after diagnosis.

Another very interesting and important point is that

the highest incidence of brain tumors occurs in WHITE children.

The jews are absolutely loving it.

Source: https://braintumor.org/brain-tumors/about-brain-tumors/brain-tumor-facts/#:~:text=Brain%20Tumors%20in%20Adolescents%20and&text=Brain%20Tumors%20in%20Adolescents%20and

Please wake up people. Your wireless devices and your willingness to allow the medical establishment to expose your developing babies to ultrasound is destroying your children.

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Excerpt from this study :

Cell phone & brain tumors: Glioblastomas in 15- to 39-year-olds: 125% increase in 20 years!

France: Study by Santé Publique France (SPF)

The French organization Phonegate Alert points to the publication of a study by Santé Publique France (SPF) on the incidence of cancer in adolescents and young adults (AYA, Adolescents and Young Adults) aged 15 to 39 years. This report shows a worrying increase in glioblastoma (severe brain tumor) in this age group, with a mean significant increase of +6.11% per year over the period studied (2000-2020). This represents an overall increase of about 125% over 20 years!

Glioblastoma: Red alert in young people

Phonegate Alert calculated in its analysis the Study by Santé Publique France (SPF) an overall increase of 233% over 20 years. According to our post-calculations However, this results in an increase of “only” about 125% over 20 years, which means slightly more than a doubling of the disease rate after 20 years per year. (Explanation of the subsequent calculation see below).

This increase of 125% is also alarming, as it contrasts with the trends observed in other cancers. While the Overall incidence of cancers in the AYA population (adolescents and young adults) has initially increased and then stabilized (or even decreased slightly), the continued increase of Glioblastomas on. Regarding central nervous system (CNS) tumors in general, the study also highlights that data must be interpreted with caution due to various potential biases, but the specific increase in glioblastomas remains a major concern.

The trend is accelerating: alarming!

In a report published in 2018, Santé Publique France a fourfold increase in the number of glioblastomas in 30 years fixed (i.e. an increase of 300% in the period 1990–2018)…

Phonegate alarm sounds alarm again…

„This study highlights the temporal relationship between the massive use of smartphones by young people and the corresponding increase in glioblastomas

It ain’t just the phones people!!!

It’s all wireless and ultrasonic devices!

Holding a cell phone near your head is absolutely insane.

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