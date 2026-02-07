Friends, I am extremely frustrated that this website will not allow me to post a comment on this article .

Obviously (((they))) really do not want people to hear what I have to say which naturally makes me even more determined to make sure I speak my truth loud and clear.

The article linked to above discusses how IQ levels have dropped for the “Gen Z” youth as compared with millennials.

But the truth is, IQ levels have been dropping for decades thanks to the use of ultrasound during pregnancy (beginning in the 1970s) and the introduction of wireless technologies (around 1995) that are literally destroying the brains (and fertility) of our children.

In the last twenty or thirty years, humans have started getting dumber, researchers in Norway now suggest.



Their data come from compulsory IQ tests given to young men entering military service in Norway between 1970 and 2009.



The 730,000 test results suggest people are dropping around 7 IQ points, on average, each generation (around 25 years). Source

Another article, from 2018, states:

IQ scores have been steadily falling for the past few decades, and environmental factors are to blame, a new study says. The research suggests that genes aren’t what’s driving the decline in IQ scores, according to the study, published Monday. Norwegian researchers analyzed the IQ scores of Norwegian men born between 1962 and 1991 and found that scores increased by almost 3 percentage points each decade for those born between 1962 to 1975 – but then saw a steady decline among those born after 1975. Similar studies in Denmark, Britain, France, the Netherlands, Finland and Estonia have demonstrated a similar downward trend… Source

To keep this in perspective, please understand that ultrasound was mainstreamed into obstetrics at the very same time children started to develop the brain damage that leads to autism.

This is not a coincidence.

Ultrasonic technology was originally introduced into obstetrics as a form of “fetal surveillance” (see here ).

It is now, and always has been, a jewish invented, military weapon deliberately used to cause harm to us and our children.

The technology has been widely documented to cause various forms of brain damage (and infertility) which I extensively document in my book, “ The Dark Side of Prenatal Ultrasound ” that you can find here .

Below is an excerpt from my ultrasound book and an article entitled “ High Frequency Ultrasound Torturer ”

The discernible aim of torture…is to destroy the personality of an individual in a way that would render his compliance in [the] future… [To this end], discreet methods may be employed to selectively destroy areas in [the] brain by high dosage and high frequency ultrasound… We shall focus our attention towards the areas in the brain that agitate human mind and lead to hostility. If these areas are selectively destroyed or rendered non-functional, it is presumed that the individual would acquire complete docility and be subservient. He would not be in a position to articulate his thoughts and emotions… Surgeons and physicians utilize this information, in certain cases, to control human behavior. Intracranial diagnostic use of ultrasound is possible only in neonates and infants through the opening of fontanelle… Regarding torture, it can be surmised that with active co-operation and participation of doctors… selective areas in the brain can be destroyed by high-frequency ultrasound.[i] Yes folks. You read that right. It appears that research is occurring that involves selectively destroying parts of the brain of very young infants with ultrasound. Moreover, on a website named PsychologyDictionary.org, we are given the following information regarding ultrasonic irradiation: Ultrasonic Irradiation is ‘a type of psychosurgery wherein noise waves of a frequency of 1000 kHz are exerted through trephine openings in the cranium.’ It is ‘a successful option in lieu of the prefrontal lobotomy.’[ii]

[i] Munawwar Husain et al, High Frequency Ultrasound Torturer, Journal of the Indian Medical Association, Dec 2009, Vol 107(12): 884, 886, 891-2.

[ii] N. Pam, MS, Ultrasonic Irradiation, Apr 29, 2013. psychologydictionary.org/ultrasonic-irradiation/

Hopefully my readers are beginning to understand that we have made a HUGE mistake in allowing the medical establishment to expose our developing babies to ultrasound.

Moreover, we have also made a huge mistake in eagerly adopting the use of wireless technologies, all of which are 100% weaponized and are emitting both pulsed microwave radiation and ultrasonic radiation.

These technologies offer a double whammy of both acoustic and ultrasonic radiation which are some of the most powerful weapons currently in use not just during “prenatal care”, but also in the recent kidnapping of Maduro in Venezuela, as just one example.

“…It wasn’t just the weapons. At one point, they launched something—I don’t know how to describe it. It was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside. We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move,” he said. “Those twenty men, without a single casualty, killed hundreds of us. We had no way to compete with their technology, with their weapons. I swear, I’ve never seen anything like it. We couldn’t even stand up after that sonic weapon or whatever it was,” the eyewitness said. Source

Please understand that these technologies cook things, including the brains of children.

Because of our ubiquitous use of both ultrasonic and wireless technologies (including using cell phones and wifi during pregnancy and also putting wireless baby monitors in the same room where young children sleep), children’s brains are literally shriveling up like bacon!

“People under the influence of Linky (smart meters) and/or 5G… their brain becomes burnt. All (250) of them, without exception, showed signs of a burnt brain.” Source

This is why children are becoming more and more brain damaged.

Below are important excerpts from my book, Are Wireless Devices Really Safe? , which you can find here .

Please friends, share this information.

People need to wake up and understand that there is no future if we continue on this technocratic path.

It will destroy us and that is, in fact, its true purpose.

==================================

Excerpt from “ Are Wireless Devices Really Safe? ”

==================================

“Meanwhile, according to a recent segment of 60 Minutes , scientists at the NIH found that children who spend two hours a day exposed to EMF screens scored lower on memory and language tests. [1] Nine‑to-ten-year-olds who spent seven hours a day using devices like cell phones and tablets developed a thinning of the cortex. [2] What this means is that the children’s brains had undergone premature aging that the media referred to as “maturing.” These same talking heads tried to make light of this very disturbing finding by commenting on how “ fascinating ” it is. And indeed, it is fascinating that these brain-damaging weapons of mass destruction are being put in the hands of children while the mainstream media show barely a concern.

The fact is, our children’s brains are being cooked by this radiation, causing their brains to shrivel up like bacon.

“People under the influence of Linky (smart meters) and/or 5G… their brain becomes burnt. All (250) of them, without exception, showed signs of a burnt brain.”[3]

The loss of cortical brain tissue so early in life can result in a predisposition to early-onset Alzheimer’s and/or dementia, which is a growing epidemic amongst young people.

“Between 2013 and 2017, early-onset dementia and Alzheimer’s diagnoses increased by 83% among commercially insured Americans aged 30 to 44.”[4]

Dr. Ken Sharlin has suggested that 200,000 Americans today are the victims of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. [5] This debilitating and deadly disease includes the condition known as posterior cortical atrophy , [6] which involves the “gradual and progressive degeneration of the outer layer of the brain (the cortex).” Naturally, the 60 Minutes segment makes no mention of this Alzheimer’s threat, although others have had the courage to bring this issue forward. [7]

“We know from animal experiments that with the levels of radiation that are allowed by the FCC, you can irreversibly change the structure of the brain in animals, so we have to imagine that this can happen in children.”[8]

Yet, despite the very clear and present danger to the health of children’s brains and lives, the Commissioner to the FCC, Jessica Rosenworcel, nevertheless has insisted that we must “ Leave No Child Offline ”! [9] And this despite the fact that psychologists are now discussing a new memory disorder occurring in both children and young adults that they refer to as “digital dementia!” [10]

“Teens and youngsters in South Korea…are increasingly showing signs of digital dementia. Dementia is an age-related disorder that typically affects the brain and leads to the deterioration of memory and concentration. The elderly who are diagnosed with dementia are forgetful and find it extremely difficult to recall the simplest of things, like phone numbers, contact information, and names of people… These symptoms of cognitive decline are observed in teenagers and youngsters in their 20s and 30s. Researchers have coined a new term for this early occurrence of dementia - digital dementia. Digital dementia that strikes youngsters has been attributed to the excessive use of smartphones. Teens and youngsters who spend a lot of time sitting in front of computers and television sets and play a lot of digital games are increasingly showing signs of young-onset dementia. Excessive use of digital technology seems to be damaging the brain and causing temporary memory loss among youngsters. The addiction of the young generation to smartphones is appearing to negatively affect the part of the brain that regulates memory, concentration, and attention span.”[11]

The extensive brain damage that can be caused by exposure to non‑ionizing technologies was outlined in a review of current research on the effects of radiofrequency radiation.

“The emitted radio-frequency radiation [from cell phones] has been shown to have many effects upon the brain: e.g., alterations of cognitive functions, gene expression alterations in cerebellum, cortex and hippocampus, changes of neurotransmitter levels… and effect on brain waves as determined by electroencephalography-EEG… Studies also indicate that long term exposure increases the risk of not only acoustic neuroma, but also malignant glioblastoma multiform for mobile phone use longer than 10 years.”[12]

Developing babies and children are often hit the hardest by this radiation, as the following quotations will confirm.

“Microwave currents flowing through a pregnant woman infiltrate uterine amniotic fluids with radiation documented to damage DNA… Especially vulnerable to wireless radiation are the precious fetal stem cells which cannot adjust to microwave abuse, nor can they repair damage to their DNA. Recent data suggests that epigenetic mutations in stem cells have a connection to the development of human cancers. Fetuses exposed to any kind of radiation capable of damaging DNA have a highly increased risk of later developing cancer, the number one disease killer of US children.”[13] “Typical exposures to microwave radiation can cause disruption of normal brain development in fetuses, neurological and cognitive problems, heart abnormalities and oxidative stress that can lead to the development of cancer.”[14] “The fetus is particularly vulnerable to MWR [microwave radiation]. MWR exposure can result in degeneration of the protective myelin sheath that surrounds brain neurons...”[15] “The bone marrow in a child’s skull absorbs microwave radiation at a level 10 times greater than that of an adult. In addition, a child’s eyes absorb higher levels of microwave radiation than adults.”[16] “Microwave radiation damages the blood-brain barrier. Similar mechanisms protect the eye (the blood-vitreous barrier) and the fetus (the placental barrier), and the work of [Allan] Frey and others indicates that microwave radiation damages those barriers also. The implication: No pregnant woman should ever be using a cell phone.”[17] “Children’s exposure to elevated levels of electromagnetic radiation can result in incomplete or problematic development of the brain and is possibly associated with the significant and continuous increase in the percentage of children who have hyperactivity, attention deficit, pervasive developmental disorder or autistic spectrum disorders… aggression, psychological problems etc.”[18] “Radiation from wireless devices is capable of interfering with the tiny electrical impulses that help synapses connect in a developing brain… The brains of laboratory mice exposed to pulsed radio frequency radiation in utero were wired differently from those of the mice who were not exposed, resulting in behavioral differences that include poorer memory and symptoms that resemble ADHD in children.”[19] “Children who were exposed to more than two hours of screen time per day were…over 7x more likely to meet the criteria for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.”[20] “There are clear indications of a link between increased electromagnetic fields and autism spectrum disorders… We took 10 autistic children and went back to where the mother was sleeping when she was pregnant with that child and compared it with the sleeping location of the mother that gave birth to healthy children… and in the group of the autistic children, we found that the measurements we got for the microwave exposure were elevated [more than 20x higher RF exposure] compared to the group of children that were normal. The fetus is affected. The exposure to manmade electromagnetic fields has become the first factor that could be isolated ever, in autism – that could predict autism.”[21]

As we would expect, exposure to ultrasonic irradiation is also being linked to various forms of brain damage and autism.

“A U.S. study found an apparent link between multiple second-trimester ultrasound exposure of girls and autism… Animal studies show that ultrasound can both damage cells and alter their migration, creating the patterns observed in autistic brains.[22] “The coronal sections of the dorsal hippocampus showed a decrease in the number of neurons… These results demonstrate that exposure of the fetal mouse to ultrasound… can significantly impair brain function.[23] “In newborn rats (who are at a similar stage of brain development as humans at four to five months in utero), ultrasound can damage the myelin that covers nerves, indicating that the nervous system may be particularly susceptible to damage from this technology.”[24] “There was a noticeable impairment in both locomotor and learning behavior even after a 10 min exposure, which further increased with increases in exposure time. The present study demonstrates the neurotoxicity of diagnostic ultrasound and the high susceptibility of early fetal brain to induction of lasting detrimental changes by ultrasound exposure.”[25] “Research shows populations exposed to ultrasound have… increased rates of brain damage nerve cell demyelination, dyslexia, speech delays, epilepsy, and learning difficulties…”[26]

In fact, radiation exposure is causing so much damage to children, a recent Australian article announced that “ schools must prepare for 50 per cent rise in students with disabilities, ” [27] yet nary a question was raised about what is causing children to become so damaged! Instead, the entire article focused on how schools can possibly handle the deluge while a more appropriate focus would be what we can do to stop it.

Despite alarm bells going off everywhere and decades’ worth of scientific studies confirming that non‑ionizing technologies, including ultrasound, are causing extreme and devastating harm, the fact remains that pregnant women are still acquiescing to multiple prenatal ultrasound scans, while driving around in highly microwaved vehicles [28] and chattering away on their cell phones and/or wireless bluetooth communication devices. Infants and young children are being left at home to be guarded by wireless baby monitors, while wifi routers and cordless phones silently blast pulses of microwave radiation into the home 24/7. Smart meters are also at the ready to wirelessly read and transmit everyone’s data back to the utility company, and the data can then be sold by the utility company to generate revenue above and beyond what the delivery of electric, gas, water, etc. brings in. [29] As mentioned earlier, smart meters transmit thousands of microwave pulses per day [30] [31] into people’s homes, and the radiation is then broadcast through all the electrical wiring of the house [32] because the meters are often not grounded. [33]

“A California utility disclosed that the average number of radio frequency pulses from their smart meters were about 14,000 a day and the maximum would be more than 190,000 pulses a day. That is from just one meter!”[34]

The insanity of all of this cannot be overstated.

“Never before in history have humans been so cleverly induced to slowly exterminate themselves—and happily pay big money for the privilege.” [35]

