Children Are Being Destroyed by Wireless Radiation -- Children's Brains Are Frying Up Like Bacon -- Memory Problems SOAR in Youth
Dear friends - I have been hollering about this issue for more than seven years now and I deeply wish that people would hear me.
I can remember in 2019 when my niece was complaining about her 7-year-old child not being able to remember what he ate just a few hours before.
I knew immediately her son was being brain damaged by her use of wireless devices (she would often hold her cell phone right over her pregnant belly despite my trying to warn her about this).
Sadly, like so many other parents who have become addicted to these technologies, my knowledge was completely ignored.
I no longer have any contact with my niece and wonder about how her son is doing.
Has he been diagnosed with autism or some other severe form of neurological and/or brain damage from the radiation.
Will he become sterile, or seriously ill and/or perhaps even die very early as a result of chronic radiation exposure that started in the womb?
Please understand that, just like the microwaves in your “convenient” microwave oven cooks and irradiate your food, the microwaves being emitted by ALL noxious wireless devices are cooking the brains and bodies of our children.
This noxious radiation is causing severe memory problems, neuronal degeneration and early-onset dementia.
This is not fantasy. It is fact.
Here is an excerpt from my wireless radiation book and below that is an excerpt from an important article that everyone ought to read and share.
Excerpt from: “Are Wireless Devices Really Safe?”
Meanwhile, according to a recent segment of 60 Minutes, scientists at the NIH found that children who spend two hours a day exposed to EMF screens scored lower on memory and language tests.[i] Nine‑to-ten-year-olds who spent seven hours a day using devices like cell phones and tablets developed a thinning of the cortex.[ii] What this means is that the children’s brains had undergone premature aging that the media referred to as “maturing.” These same talking heads tried to make light of this very disturbing finding by commenting on how “fascinating” it is. And indeed, it is fascinating that these brain-damaging weapons of mass destruction are being put in the hands of children while the mainstream media show barely a concern.
The fact is, our children’s brains are being cooked by this radiation, causing their brains to shrivel up like bacon.
People under the influence of Linky (smart meters) and/or 5G… their brain becomes burnt. All (250) of them, without exception, showed signs of a burnt brain.[iii]
The loss of cortical brain tissue so early in life can result in a predisposition to early-onset Alzheimer’s and/or dementia, which is a growing epidemic amongst young people.
Between 2013 and 2017, early-onset dementia and Alzheimer’s diagnoses increased by 83% among commercially insured Americans aged 30 to 44.[iv]
Dr. Ken Sharlin has suggested that 200,000 Americans today are the victims of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.[v] This debilitating and deadly disease includes the condition known as posterior cortical atrophy,[vi] which involves the “gradual and progressive degeneration of the outer layer of the brain (the cortex).” Naturally, the 60 Minutes segment makes no mention of this Alzheimer’s threat, although others have had the courage to bring this issue forward.[vii]
We know from animal experiments that with the levels of radiation that are allowed by the FCC,
you can irreversibly change the structure of the brain in animals, so we have to imagine that this can happen in children.[viii]
Yet, despite the very clear and present danger to the health of children’s brains and lives, the Commissioner at the FCC, jew Jessica Rosenworcel, nevertheless has insisted that we must “Leave No Child Offline”![ix] And this despite the fact that psychologists are now discussing a new memory disorder occurring in both children and young adults that they refer to as “digital dementia!”[x]
Teens and youngsters in South Korea…are increasingly showing signs of digital dementia. Dementia is an age-related disorder that typically affects the brain and leads to the deterioration of memory and concentration. The elderly who are diagnosed with dementia are forgetful and find it extremely difficult to recall the simplest of things, like phone numbers, contact information, and names of people… These symptoms of cognitive decline are observed in teenagers and youngsters in their 20s and 30s. Researchers have coined a new term for this early occurrence of dementia – digital dementia. Digital dementia that strikes youngsters has been attributed to the excessive use of smartphones. Teens and youngsters who spend a lot of time sitting in front of computers and television sets and play a lot of digital games are increasingly showing signs of young-onset dementia. Excessive use of digital technology seems to be damaging the brain and causing temporary memory loss among youngsters. The addiction of the young generation to smartphones is appearing to negatively affect the part of the brain that regulates memory, concentration, and attention span.[xi]
The extensive brain damage that can be caused by exposure to non‑ionizing technologies was outlined in a review of current research on the effects of radiofrequency radiation.
The emitted radiofrequency radiation [from cell phones] has been shown to have many effects upon the brain: e.g., alterations of cognitive functions, gene expression alterations in cerebellum, cortex and hippocampus, changes of neurotransmitter levels… and effect on brain waves as determined by electro-encephalography-EEG… Studies also indicate that long term exposure increases the risk of not only acoustic neuroma, but also malignant glioblastoma multiform for mobile phone use longer than 10 years.[xii]
In addition to the above, I encourage my readers to please read the very important article excerpted below and please share! People need to know!
Excerpt:
A silent and pervasive public health crisis is unfolding, one that is impairing the cognitive development of an entire generation. A groundbreaking new study reveals an alarming, exponential surge in memory problems among children and teenagers, a trend that researchers have directly linked to the skyrocketing levels of wireless radiation from the smartphones, Wi-Fi and 5G technology that now saturate their daily lives. The data, drawn from nearly two decades of national health records in Norway and Sweden, presents a stark correlation that independent scientists argue can no longer be ignored by public health authorities.
A statistical shock to the system
The numbers are not merely concerning; they are staggering. In Norway, the rate of medical consultations for memory disturbances in children and teenagers aged 5 to 19 has exploded. From a rate of 179.5 per 100,000 children in 2006, it has skyrocketed to 1,522.4 per 100,000 in 2024—an 850 percent increase. The situation in Sweden is even more dramatic. Diagnoses of mild cognitive impairment, which include memory problems, surged from a mere 0.86 per 100,000 children in 2010 to 51.5 per 100,000 in 2024, representing a nearly 60-fold increase. This is not a gradual trend but a vertical spike in cognitive dysfunction coinciding with the most aggressive rollout of wireless technology in human history….
“Microwave syndrome” is not new
The condition now being observed in children has a historical precedent in adults, known for decades as “microwave syndrome” or “radiofrequency sickness.” As far back as the 1960s and 1970s, scientists documented adult workers exposed to microwave radiation developing memory problems, concentration difficulties, fatigue and sleep disorders. A 2025 study found that adults living in homes with elevated RF radiation levels reported memory problems and other related symptoms at rates exceeding 90 percent. The 1970s case of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, where personnel were exposed to elevated microwave radiation, resulted in a higher prevalence of depression, irritation and memory difficulties compared to unexposed groups…
Read Full Article Here
See also here for important facts about microwave ovens:
This is why my almost 11 year old son cannot learn to tie to flipping shoes and has struggled with memorizing multiplication tables. Then there are the melt downs that go with it. My daughter, his twin sister cannot stay sleeping in her own bed for the entire night, again a factor in this shit. And people wonder why kids are such a hot mess!!!