China is Getting HAMMERED! The Chinese People are Under Attack!

I see no mention in the index of

of the Moscow or Woodpecker signals. The former was the irradiation of the US embassy in Moscow by the Russians between 1962 and 1979, at levels within US exposure guidelines. The US set up Project Pandora to secretly study the effects on its embassy staff, which revealed that they had a white blood cell count 40% higher than normal and “lots of chromosome breaks”. Three ambassadors died and hundreds of staff developed diseases.

The “Woodpecker Signal“ was a pulse-modulated, extremely low frequency (ELF) signal emanating from an enormous transmitter near Chernobyl in Ukraine from 1976 until 1986, when the Chernobyl disaster put a stop to it. The UN International Telecommunications Union protested as it interfered with, inter alia, the emergency frequencies for aircraft on transoceanic flights.

Within a year or two of it starting, people in the US and Canada were complaining of unaccountable symptoms such as pressure and pain in the head, anxiety, fatigue, insomnia, lack of coordination, numbness and ringing in the ears.

Immediately before the outbreak of “Covid” in the city of Wuhan, China in October 2019, China had installed

tens of thousands of 5G antennas

there. In January 2019, China had also completed building a

military ELF radio antenna

on a site five times the size of New York. The usual purpose of such military installations is worldwide communication with submarines. In 2007, the World Health Organization (WHO) conducted a large number of studies associating ELF waves with a variety of diseases and symptoms, including hallucinations, lack of sleep, stress, depression, breast and brain cancers, miscarriages and suicide.

Where is this gigantic ELF radio antenna located? Its precise location is secret, but

sources believe that it is in the region of Huazhong

. Both Wuhan and Huazhong are in Hubei province, and the Huazhong University of Science and Technology is located in Wuhan. Are we justified in assuming that this giant military antenna and Wuhan, the city where “Covid” first broke out, are in close proximity?

We know that ELF radiation is amplified in the magnetosphere up to one hundred thousand-fold, changing the Earth’s electromagnetic environment. Becker warned that the continued expansion of this effect “