China is Getting HAMMERED! The Chinese People are Under Attack!

Source Video Here
This is absolutely insane.
Earthquakes, horrendous floods, extreme hail, tornadoes, landslides — it seems the entire country is under attack.
And some Chinese people are making the connection between technology and what is happening to their country.
THIS IS NOT NATURAL FOLKS!
THIS IS NOT DUE TO “MANMADE CLIMATE CHANGE”!
THIS IS BEING DELIBERATELY CAUSED BY JEW-CREATED TECHNOLOGICAL WARFARE BENT ON THE DESTRUCTION OF THE EARTH.
I cannot help but notice, around 6 minutes in, that it was in Hubei province that the tornadoes ripped through the area.
Hubei province is the home of the infamous city of Wuhan.
Wuhan is where “COVID” started.
But “COVID” does not exist and what was really happening in Wuhan and other parts of the world was (and is) due to radiation sickness from the activation of 5G.
There is SERIOUS technology in this area and I would venture to say, there is likely serious technology in all the areas now be slammed by these not-so-natural disasters.
People need to wake up.
The use of cell phones and other wireless devices is enormously contributing to these disasters.
Please let them go.
Smash them with a hammer.
DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THIS EVIL.
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Below is a comment I received in a personal email from Claire Edwards.
The information she has shared here is very important to understand and pass on.
Of course, the official claim of only 11 dead is probably total nonsense.
We cannot believe a single word coming from the mouths of government officials.
Jeanice, you do not mention the giant ELF antenna that China installed in Hubei province. I talked about this in my rticle about Arthur not mentioning weapons (see below). I have not yet watched your video, but your description sounds terrible, and I wonder if the world’s biggest ELF antenna, five times the size of New York City, could be partly the cause. I never see anyone other than myself talking about this. The Earth will fight back to defend itself, as well it should, bless it.
Excerpt from my article entitled “Why is Arthur Firstenberg not Telling You that 5G is a Weapon?”: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/why-is-arthur-firstenberg-not-telling-you-that-5g-is-a-weapon.html
I see no mention in the index of Invisible Rainbow of the Moscow or Woodpecker signals. The former was the irradiation of the US embassy in Moscow by the Russians between 1962 and 1979, at levels within US exposure guidelines. The US set up Project Pandora to secretly study the effects on its embassy staff, which revealed that they had a white blood cell count 40% higher than normal and “lots of chromosome breaks”. Three ambassadors died and hundreds of staff developed diseases.
The “Woodpecker Signal“ was a pulse-modulated, extremely low frequency (ELF) signal emanating from an enormous transmitter near Chernobyl in Ukraine from 1976 until 1986, when the Chernobyl disaster put a stop to it. The UN International Telecommunications Union protested as it interfered with, inter alia, the emergency frequencies for aircraft on transoceanic flights.
Within a year or two of it starting, people in the US and Canada were complaining of unaccountable symptoms such as pressure and pain in the head, anxiety, fatigue, insomnia, lack of coordination, numbness and ringing in the ears.
Immediately before the outbreak of “Covid” in the city of Wuhan, China in October 2019, China had installed tens of thousands of 5G antennas there. In January 2019, China had also completed building a military ELF radio antenna on a site five times the size of New York. The usual purpose of such military installations is worldwide communication with submarines. In 2007, the World Health Organization (WHO) conducted a large number of studies associating ELF waves with a variety of diseases and symptoms, including hallucinations, lack of sleep, stress, depression, breast and brain cancers, miscarriages and suicide.
Where is this gigantic ELF radio antenna located? Its precise location is secret, but sources believe that it is in the region of Huazhong. Both Wuhan and Huazhong are in Hubei province, and the Huazhong University of Science and Technology is located in Wuhan. Are we justified in assuming that this giant military antenna and Wuhan, the city where “Covid” first broke out, are in close proximity?
We know that ELF radiation is amplified in the magnetosphere up to one hundred thousand-fold, changing the Earth’s electromagnetic environment. Becker warned that the continued expansion of this effect “threatens the viability of all life on Earth”.
Is it really a coincidence then that “Covid”, which is not a disease but an umbrella designation for a series of discrete, inexplicable and never-before-seen-together symptoms, should have broken out shortly after these two developments? After all, this danger is precisely what EMF scientists and doctors have been clamouring about for many years in at least 60 public petitions and appeals.
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