Friends - In the article below, you will see that the COVID jab is being blamed for cerebral vasculitis and brain damage now being seen in many adults and children.

However, I wish to point out that I grow weary of people refusing to address the obvious.

Radiation-induced vasculopathy has been well documented FOR DECADES (see here , here , here and here ) and this includes radiation-induced cerebral vasculopathy and vasculitis.

Both ultrasonic and wireless radiation are causing this problem.

Here is an excerpt from my ultrasound book , published in 2019 before the COVID jab was released, concerning this issue:

In addition to causing disruptions in calcium signaling, ultrasonic cavitation has also been documented to induce vascular damage,[i] damage to the blood-brain barrier,[ii] and destruction of red blood cells,[iii] all of which may be contributing to stroke,[iv] hemorrhage,[v] fatal blood disorders, and more. It has been hypothesized that ultrasonically induced cavitation is the cause of hemorrhage in the lungs and intestines in animal studies.”[vi] A recent study showed a dramatic increase in cerebral hemorrhage… with low-frequency ultrasound… The observed excessive bleeding rate… might thus be attributable to primary blood-brain barrier disruption by ultrasound.[vii] Focused ultrasound drug delivery to the brain uses ‘cavitation’… to temporarily open the blood-brain barrier. The problem with this method has been that if these bubbles destabilize and collapse, they could damage the critical vasculature in the brain.[viii] A combination of thermal and nonthermal effects are purported to be responsible for hemorrhage adjacent to bone. The degree of hemorrhage increased linearly with acoustic intensity, pulse repetition frequency, and transducer frequency in neonatal rats.[ix] As mentioned earlier in this book, stroke rates among young people are rising quickly and are, no doubt, related to radiation-induced vasculopathy that causes blood vessels to constrict and impairs blood flow to the brain.[x] Between 2000 and 2010, hospitalizations for ischemic strokes…in people between the ages of 25 and 44 surged by 44 percent.[xi] [Radiation-induced vasculopathy] causes narrowing of the blood vessels, known as a lesion, which reduces the amount of blood flow through the vessel… Serious complications such as a stroke can be associated with radiation-induced vasculopathy.[xii] Pulsed microwaves alter not only the EEG but also regional cerebral blood flow, and continuous exposure of EMR [electromagnetic radiation] causes alterations in brain physiology.[xiii] Constriction in blood vessels may initially be felt as headaches which are a well-documented side effect of exposure to cell phone radiation.[xiv] [xv] The most common symptom of radiation-induced vasculopathy is a headache due to limited blood flow (ischemia) to the brain.[xvi] Thus, it is important to note that those who are experiencing headaches either during and/or after cell phone use may be heading for stroke. 30 years ago…the average age of cerebral stroke was around 60 years. Now, the average age has dropped down to 25 years. But even worse…is that, in France for example, last year there were more than 2,000 babies who were born with cerebral stroke.[xvii] Although the scientist just quoted above blames the increase in infantile cerebral stroke on mothers who use laptops and cell phones, the elephant in the living room that everyone seems to be ignoring is the fact that ultrasonic irradiation and cavitation are also contributing to this extreme form of infantile brain damage that is likely iatrogenically induced. Footnotes are below.

Since most everyone on the earth today is chronically exposed to radiation thanks to the use of wireless devices which are all emitting ultrasound, vasculitis has become much more common than it once was.

Moreover, those who have been jabbed with the COVID bioweapon were injected with a self-assembling wireless operating system so OF COURSE they are going to experience symptoms of radiation poisoning, including brain damage and radiation-induced vasculopathy/vasculitis.

All the bullshit about “spike proteins” and “mRNA” -- it’s just that -- total bullshit and a complete distraction.

THE PROBLEM IS THE WIRELESS AND ULTRASONIC RADIATION AND FREQUENCIES which have been causing brain damage, stroke, blood clotting, heart attacks, etc. FOR DECADES!!!

The brain damage is most prevalent in our children who end up autistic or with ADHD, learning disabilities, speech impediments, behavioral disorders, and much more.

People would much rather blame the “COVID vaccine” than look at the real cause of the problems we are facing, which is the use of wireless devices.

Those that have been jabbed are literally walking wireless receivers and transmitters.

Naturally, they are going to exhibit the most extreme symptoms, including sudden death.

But most people would rather not know this since it might require them to make changes in their lives.

Put simply, if the wireless grid were shut down tomorrow, all the problems with those who have been jabbed would cease because the technology inside of them would cease to function.

There is a very easy solution to the problems we currently face -- i.e., SHUT DOWN THE WIRELESS GRID IMMEDIATELY AND PERMANENTLY.

A nice EMP pulse from our sun that zaps the wireless grid and deals it a fatal blow would be perfect.

This way nobody gets hurt, those that have been jabbed can survive, and all of life can rest peacefully knowing that wireless frequencies and radiation are no longer a threat to survival.

The other great thing about shutting down the wireless grid is that it would instantly neutralize and paralyze their entire control system.

In a millisecond, all their plans would amount to nothing.

This is is what needs to happen. It is the most practical solution.

Footnotes from excerpt of my ultrasound book:

Please also see:

Renowned Immunologist Sounds Alarm: ‘Billions’ of Covid-Vaxxed Now Have ‘Altered Brains’

Frank Bergman

September 15, 2025 - 12:57 pm

World-renowned immunologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi is sounding the alarm to warn the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have unleashed a worldwide wave of systemic vasculitis that has “altered” the brains of “billions of people” who received the injections.

Systemic vasculitis is a multi-organ inflammation of the blood vessel lining.

Dr. Bhakdi warns that mRNA shots have triggered this deadly condition to surge among the Covid-vaxxed, and it is now damaging brains, hearts, and other organs on a mass scale.

Bhakdi contends the shots trigger immune activation centered on the endothelium across the brain, heart, liver, and beyond.

The endothelium is the thin cell layer lining blood vessels.

Bhakdi warns that vascular injury destroys neurons and produces a silent, widespread neurological decline.

He further claims the result is a population-level shift in cognition and behavior: diminished clarity, reduced willpower, and a blunting of natural intellect that leaves people less able to push back against medical coercion and overreach.

Bhakdi raised the alarm during a video interview, warning that the problem is so severe that there are “billions of people” whose brains have been “destroyed” by the Covid shots.

The award-winning former professor of microbiology argues that people have been permanently “altered” by the experimental injections.

“The mRNA vaccines cause the destruction of brain cells,” Dr. Bhakdi warns.

“Obviously. And that is what we are now experiencing.

“We’re seeing – I’m afraid to say – billions of people whose brains are not working anymore.

“Not as they should be.

“They are altered,” he continues.

“And they don’t have the willpower anymore.

“They don’t have the intelligence anymore…”

[stop]

