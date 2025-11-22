Dementia Up 400% in Those Aged 30-44
Leading Cause of Death in Australia
Although the “experts” try to convince us that the brain damage leading to Alzheimers and dementia is being caused by too much “screen time”, IN TRUTH, IT IS DUE TO CHRONIC EXPOSURE TO PULSED MICROWAVE RADIATION that is literally cooking the brains of our young and old alike, causing the brains of innocent people and causing their brains to shrivel up like bacon.
Please understand that MICROWAVES COOK THINGS!
That includes your brain, organs, and entire body.
Every time you use a cell phone or a device with wifi or bluetooth, you are causing serious damage to your brain and body (and to all living things around you).
It is time to let go of these noxious devices!!
Please don’t wait until this happens to you or your children or your pet.
LET GO NOW, before it is too late!
Source Article Here
Dementia has become Australia’s leading cause of death, and a top professor believes screen time is behind a “staggering” spike in young people being diagnosed with the disease.
Australian Bureau of Statistics data released on Friday showed dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, accounted for over 17,500 deaths in 2024, overtaking heart disease as the country’s biggest killer.
Dementia has risen by 39% over the past decade, while mortality rates due to coronary heart diseases have fallen by nearly 90% since they peaked in 1968, although heart disease remains the leading cause of death for men, the ABS said.
There are now an estimated 30,000 Australians with younger onset dementia, and cognitive neuroscience professor Dr Mark Williams told the Sunday Mail the rise in dementia cases in young people was shocking, and likely to be linked to screen use.
“The big, big jump that we’re seeing – and have a lot of data for – is in the 30 to 44-year-old age group, where there has been an almost 400% increase which is really, really staggering,” he said.
“The fact this is increasing at an alarming rate for the young generation is a major concern; the youngest we’ve ever seen is 19 which is really, really scary. And there are probably a lot of people who haven’t yet got the diagnosis – who are in their 20s and 30s.”
“What is going to happen with the 10 to 20-year-olds who have spent their whole life on devices? What is going to happen in 10, 15 or 20 years time?”
Dr Mark Williams said US research showed there had been a corresponding 300% increase in the 45-54 age bracket, and an increase of about 140% in those aged 55 to 65, all of which are classified as early onset dementia…
[snip]
Read Full Article Here
BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
inflamed mitochondria and not enough red meat and full fat in the diet