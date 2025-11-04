Dick Cheney Dead at 84
Sorry. Not sorry. Another demon bites the dust.
Good riddance and may the portal immediately be shut tight so that he/it may never reincarnate on this earth again.
========================================
Source Article Here
Former Vice President Dick Cheney has passed away at the age of 84.
As NBC News reported, Cheney died of complications from pneumonia and cardiovascular disease…
Cheney served as the 46th vice president of the United States from 2001 to 2009 under President George W. Bush. He had battled health issues for years since leaving office.
For example, Cheney experienced five heart attacks and felt it was only a matter of time before he passed away. He received a heart transplant in 2012.
BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
LOL
Another monster heading to the "A.I. - technocratic heaven"..