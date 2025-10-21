Electric Vehicle Bursts Into Flames! Behold the Wonders of this "Clean" and "Green" Technology that Irradiates People and Destroys the Environment!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript121Electric Vehicle Bursts Into Flames! Behold the Wonders of this "Clean" and "Green" Technology that Irradiates People and Destroys the Environment!BirthofaNewEarthOct 21, 2025121ShareTranscriptDon’t delay friends. Run out and get your electric car today.Source video hereBirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeLeave a commentShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesThe COVID Jab, Bluetooth MAC Addresses and the Insane Megalomania of the Wanna-Be ControllersOct 19 • BirthofaNewEarthHeads-Up Folks! Very Important Info Here About the Wireless Prison Grid and the Wireless Weaponry that Now Surrounds Us and is Being Powered…Oct 18 • BirthofaNewEarthBirth Trauma, Medical Abuse and the Dark Side of "Prenatal Care" and Hospital BirthSep 26 • BirthofaNewEarthDiving Deep Into the Radiation We Are All Marinating In Thanks to Wireless Devices and UltrasoundSep 25 • BirthofaNewEarthShort Video - Naming Names, Showing Faces... (((Who))) Is Responsible For the COVID Scam and Weaponized Injections?Aug 11 • BirthofaNewEarthMike Yeadon, whistleblower and former Pharma insider, tells some serious truth here!Aug 10 • BirthofaNewEarthJews Hate Jesus. They hate Whites. They spit in the face of Christians.Aug 5 • BirthofaNewEarth