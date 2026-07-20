Evil and Depraved - Satanic Jewish Blood Rituals - Circumcision, Blood Drinking, and Cannibalism
The excerpts at the bottom of this post speak for themselves.
Jews have been involved in these hideous atrocities for centuries.
They are representatives of the dark side and are part of a sick, satanic race.
The jewish habit of torturing, bloodletting and murdering innocent children is a primary reason why they have been kicked out of over 1,000 municipalities!
Source
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But they don’t just murder children.
They also murder thousands of animals annually in the most torturous and cruel way.
Excerpts from the book, Blood Passover, by Ariel Toaff
Leon da Modena, the noted rabbi of Venice, in his classic Historia de’ Riti Hebraici described the ceremony of circumcision (berith milah) briefly as follows:
“The mohel comes with a plate, upon which are the instruments and things necessary, such as razor, astringent powders, pieces of bandage with rose oil, and some similarly use a bowl of sand in which to place the foreskin, which is cut [...]. The mohel continues, and, with the mouth, sucks the blood flowing from the wound two or three times and spits it into a glass of wine, after which he places Dragon’s blood, coral powder, or things which staunch, and piece of bandage soaked in of rose oil on the cut, and binds and bandages it tightly. He then takes a glass of wine [...] and bathes the infant’s mouth with the wine in which he spat out the sucked blood.” (p. 144)…
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In this rite, of a propitiatory nature, the blood from the circumcision wound, united with the sweet-smelling potion, is said to have possessed the ability to transform itself into a potent aphrodisiac, used in curative electuaries, beneficial in lending vigor to amorous desires and to the procreative abilities of initiated males.
One form of magical cannibalism, related to circumcision, may be found in a custom highly widespread among both the Ashkenazi Jewish communities and [Jewish?] communities of the Mediterranean region. The women present at the circumcision ceremony but not yet blessed148 with progeny of the male sex, anxiously awaited the cutting of the foreskin of the child. At this point, throwing inhibition to the winds, as if at a pre-established signal, the women hurled themselves upon that piece of bloody flesh. The luckiest woman is alleged to have snatched it up and gulped it down immediately, before she could be mobbed by the competing females, who must have been no less hardened and highly motivated. The triumphant winner was in no doubt whatever that the proud tit-bit would be infallibly useful in causing the much-coveted virile member to germinate inside the impregnated abdomen through sympathetic medicine. The struggle for the foreskin among women without male progeny appears in some ways similar to today’s competition among spinsters and nubile young girls for the conquest of the bride’s bouquet after the wedding ceremony. (pp 146-147).
You cannot make this stuff up!!
Time to expose the jew!
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