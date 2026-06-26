EXCELLENT SONG!!! Please listen and share. You will love it!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/312EXCELLENT SONG!!! Please listen and share. You will love it!BirthofaNewEarthJun 26, 2026312ShareTiny hats!!Source video ShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesThe Dark Truth About the Jewish Kabbalah Jun 26 • BirthofaNewEarthJewish Control of the Media - It's All Just a Cohencidence - Nothing Nefarious Going on HereJun 19 • BirthofaNewEarthJewish Desperation is Rearing It's Ugly HeadJun 8 • BirthofaNewEarthSayanim - Israel's Global Network of Volunteer Spies and MurderersJun 5 • BirthofaNewEarthGet Down Birdies!!! Happy Short Video of the Day. May 28 • BirthofaNewEarthWater Crystals Before and After Exposure to 5G RadiationMay 28 • BirthofaNewEarthMy Latest Interview with Victor Hugo - Let's Talk About SexMay 27 • BirthofaNewEarth