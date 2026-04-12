FOR CRITICAL THINKERS ONLY -- Important Commentary on the “FLASH OF LIGHT” and "THREE DAYS OF DARKNESS" Being Promoted by Anne Tucker and Other “Lightworkers”.
Dear friends,
Last night, I listened to a video created by Anne Tucker entitled “Channeled New Flash of Light News!”. This video, combined with others I have watched in the last few days about an expected “Three Days of Darkness”, have me very concerned.
Anne Tucker channels [fallen] angels who have been telling her about an upcoming “flash of light” that will alter our DNA and be the day that everyone will look back upon as the day that changed everything. They have told her that this flash of light will be coming from our sun and they have encouraged her to believe that this is a very exciting and good thing that everyone will be benefit from and that we should all eagerly call forth with our minds and intention this wonderful flash of light since it is such a great thing.
However, during last night’s video, Anne mentioned a few things that are pertinent to why I am writing this post today. She mentioned that when this flash of light hits, we are supposed to stay in our houses, close tight all the windows and doors, and simply rest. We should be sure to take our happy pills so as to be certain that everything is fine and all is well and that there is nothing to worry about. Nonetheless, according to another channeled entity that Anne channels (i.e., “Ayla, the mother of creation”), under no circumstances should we go outside because we want to avoid breathing in “fear”. Of course, if we have dogs that need to be walked or other animals that live outside that need to be tended to, I presume we should completely ignore their needs so as to keep ourselves safe (human narcissism to an extreme).
Anne further mentioned a dream that her friend had during which there was particulates falling from the sky – particulates that we should not be inhaling. Anne believes that this dream is connected to the flash of light that she eagerly promotes at the behest of the entities she channels.
Now, far be it from me to judge anyone else’s understanding of this, but it sure seems to me that what Anne is talking about is a NUCLEAR BLAST coming not from our sun, but from jewish weaponry. A blast of energy from our sun would not cause toxic particulates to fall from sky nor would it require that everyone stay in their homes with windows and doors sealed tight so as to avoid breathing in the air outside. Something nefarious is being discussed here but Anne is presenting this as if it is such a fun and exciting thing to look forward to, which it clearly is not.
Dear friends, do we want to allow this to happen? Do we want to participate in bringing this “flash of light” to the earth by calling it forward with our will and intention and our enthusiastic desire to experience it?
I certainly do not and I want exactly ZERO part in creating this and am therefore resisting it with all my might saying NO FUCKING WAY SHOULD WE ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN!
Now, on the other hand, a “flash of light” (EMP pulse/lightning bolt) coming from our sun would be highly desirable if we can call it forth for the purpose of zapping the entire wireless grid and taking out every form of jewish weaponry on this earth and throughout the universe. I would be THRILLED if this happened and if the EMP pulse dealt a fatal blow to the wireless grid, thereby nullifying all of their wicked plans and at last putting the kibosh on their technology and weaponry so that none of it will ever be functional again. This is something I would enthusiastically cheer, however, this is not what Anne is talking about. Anne is describing something very different – something that seemingly has the potential to poison and/or kill billions of living creatures, especially those who cannot hide inside a house for three days (as if three days passing will somehow magically make everything safe again).
The entities that Anne channels are very clever. They have chosen a Pollyanna white woman with an extremely Pollyanna name to bring forth their message of a forthcoming flash of light. Anne is perpetually gleeful, no matter what she is talking about, and she does not seem to have a clue that what she is describing sounds incredibly dark and sinister.
I’m kind of at my wits end with the stupidity and gullibility of Mankind, especially the white race, although this is the race I am part of. I just do not understand how people do not see what I see and why they are not calling out this woman for encouraging this very dangerous sounding “flash of light”.
Is it just me? Does anyone else see/hear what I do?
Please let me know in the comments below.
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Yikes! Sounds like either an EMP or a nuclear blast like you said. Staying inside for 3 days sounds biblical, but isn't likely to help anyone. And the poor animals...Crazy times, indeed.
I understand earth experienced disastrous nuclear devastation in the final years of Atlantis, about 11,000 years ago. Caused by the same people, same denial of Life. Here are links to what I anticipate will be a planetary pole shift. Will this also involve nuclear disaster? I hope not...https://shadowbannedlibrary.com/products/tripe-feature-planetary-pole-shift-creation-rebels-parts-1-2-ebooks-by-cosmic-fellow