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Devon Melanie's avatar
Devon Melanie
3d

Yikes! Sounds like either an EMP or a nuclear blast like you said. Staying inside for 3 days sounds biblical, but isn't likely to help anyone. And the poor animals...Crazy times, indeed.

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1 reply by BirthofaNewEarth
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Cosmic Fellow
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I understand earth experienced disastrous nuclear devastation in the final years of Atlantis, about 11,000 years ago. Caused by the same people, same denial of Life. Here are links to what I anticipate will be a planetary pole shift. Will this also involve nuclear disaster? I hope not...https://shadowbannedlibrary.com/products/tripe-feature-planetary-pole-shift-creation-rebels-parts-1-2-ebooks-by-cosmic-fellow

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