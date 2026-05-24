For the Awakened Souls, This Video Explains What the AI Data Centers are Really For and What is About to Happen to The Evil Overlords and Their Technology

This is the second video I have watched from this youtube channel and I have been highly impressed by the content of both.
You can watch the first video here.
The video posted above speaks of a rapidly approaching “frequency purge” about to occur on this Earth.
It is through this frequency shift that the entities responsible for the misery of the Earth (and its inhabitants) will finally be made to leave this reality.
The video speaks of a massive EMP pulse coming soon.
This biological EMP pulse will take out the technology of the dark ones.
They are aware this is coming and are desperately trying to save themselves by frantically building their AI data centers and their very vulnerable control grid which is soon to go belly up.
They don’t have much longer.
Their time is just a about up.
And I, for one, cannot WAIT until every last one of them has disintegrated into nothingness so the rest of us can finally in peace.
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