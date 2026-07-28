Forest Fires Being Used as a Military Weapon

I saw the above video here first.
Please, please, please wake up people!!!
The monsters behind this must be stopped.
How much destruction has to ensue before everyone sees what is happening?
How many innocent lives have to be lost before Mankind is willing to SEE that we are under attack?
Source
THE CREATURES RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS MUST BE EXPELLED FROM THE EARTH.
Mankind can no longer afford to live in denial.
(((They))) are deliberately destroying this beautiful Earth.
The devastation is unbearable to witness.
All of the fools out there blathering about “tolerance” and “diversity” - PLEASE WAKE THE FUCK UP!!!
WE CANNOT CO-EXIST WITH A GROUP OF ENTITIES THAT ARE RELENTLESSLY TRYING TO DESTROY US!!!
Jews are not like the rest of us.
As this rabbi clearly stated, they are intruders from another dimension and their intention is to conquer the earth.
These creatures are in control of our government and our military.
Please understand the severity of the problem.
Mankind must unite in thought, will and intention to say ENOUGH!
These creatures have to go.
The must be expelled from the Earth.
When enough of us come to this conclusion, it will happen.
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