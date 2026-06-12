Frankly, I Will Be ECSTATIC When This Finally Happens
Dear friends,
Please listen to the video below around 33 minutes in. You will learn of the dream of Stefan Burns, geophysicist, who watches the solar energy and its potential impacts on the earth.
As some of you already know, I have been literally praying for an EMP pulse from the sun to take out the entire wireless grid, dealing it a fatal blow so that is may never, ever, be used again. I pray for this every day for the survival of our earth and all the innocent living things, including insects, birds, animals, plants, trees, pets, children and adults, that are being slowly but surely destroyed as a result of the OUTRAGEOUS alien frequencies now pouring into our atmosphere, combined with deadly radiation and life-destroying technologies everywhere we turn.
I do think that, because Mankind has not been willing to walk away from these horrid devices (and this very twisted surveillance society), something much bigger than ourselves is about to take the reins. Frankly, I cannot wait. I pray it happens this month and that there is no return from then on.
May we all participate in this great turnaround back to God, back to The Good, and away from satanic, digital technologies that are all designed to enslave and destroy us.
Hopefully there are others out there looking forward to the next “Carrington Event”
See the video below. About 33 minutes in.
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33!!!🤮