Dear friends,

If I did not know any better, I’d think NASA might be sharing some predictive programming in the article below.

It appears they are letting us know that there is an event being planned that will take out large portions of the electrical grid, affecting many people.

According to NASA, the event will be caused by a “solar storm” — or an intense electrical/radiation emission from our Sun, similar to what happened over a century ago during the Carrington Event.

Here’s a description of the Carrington Event for those who do not know what it is.

I cannot help but wonder if this is somehow connected to the “flash of light” often spoken of in the new age community by people like Anne Tucker, who claims to be channeling [fallen?] “angels”.

She has claimed again and again that her angels tell her this “flash of light” will come very soon and will change everything on Earth (see here ).

I shared my feelings regarding the information Anne is bringing to the world in the following post:

=======================================

=======================================

Now let me preface the rest of this article by stating clearly that I have no objection to the Sun sending a huge flash of energy to the earth that will take out the entire WIRELESS GRID , dealing it a fatal blow so that it many never be turned on again.

I strongly desire for this to happen, albeit with some concern about the chaos that will ensue due to everyone’s dependence on these wicked technologies.

I’ve spoken about this many times.

In truth, my sense is that a blast from the Sun is the only solution to the problem of wireless radiation blanketing our earth.

By zapping and completely neutralizing the wireless grid, many beneficial things can happen including, but not limited to:

putting the kibosh on their entire surveillance control system so that they have NOTHING to work with to implement their hellish future;

putting an end to the insane behavior of Mankind that has been willing to use, and become addicted to, life-destroying technology that is destroying the children;

saving the lives of billions of chldren

saving the lives of trillions of insects, birds, animals, pets, plants, trees, aquatic life, etc.;

rending dormant the self-assembling, wireless operating system that was injected into people’s bodies through the COVID jab (and all injections including dental anesthesia); and

allowing the jabbed (and all of us affected by shedding) to live longer as a result of the technology going dormant.

The other benefit is that NOBODY GETS HURT!!!!

A simple lightning bolt sent from the Sun that fries the wireless grid and boom, it’s done.

No earthquakes.

No tsunamis.

No massive, life-destroying event necessary.

I absolutely love this idea and truly hope it happens pronto.

Having said that, I am also very concerned that, despite NASA’s suggestion that the forthcoming event will be caused by the Sun, I sense this may be total bullshit.

There is also the possibility that the dark side will use their lethal technology, including that located at CERN, as well as HAARP, NEXRAD, gwen towers, 5G cell towers, radar systems, sonic weapons involving the use of ultrasound and/or infrasound, satellites, solar panels, and the myriad microwave and millimeter weaponry that now surrounds us, including that which most people have inside their homes (wifi, cell phones, baby monitors, smart TVs, etc.) and all around their property (smart meters, security systems, etc.).

Perhaps they will blame the event on an alien invasion. For example, this just got posted 3 days ago (see also here , here, and here ).

In any event, a few months back, I posted the following information from Ricardo Delgado at La Quinta Columna who believes they are going to use the upcoming solar eclipse on August 12 to generate a full blown electrical/wireless assault that will activate the technology in people’s bodies, turning everyone into very sick zombies and/or dead. See the post below for more information about this prediction.

========================================

========================================

If the event is created by the dark ones, they will use it to terrify the masses into compliance with the jew world order.

They will also use it to kill as many innocent living beings as possible because depopulation is one of their goals and they literally enjoy causing pain, suffering and death.

Below is the article about NASA’s “ new understanding ”.

What do YOU think is about happen?

=======================================

Source Article Here: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/nasa-warns-scientists-understating-worst-case-solar-storm-scenario

=======================================

NASA Warns Scientists Understating Worst-Case Solar-Storm Scenario

by Tyler Durden

Monday, Jul 20, 2026 - 06:00 PM

As if the growing risk of a global economic disaster springing from the US-Israeli war on Iran weren’t enough to worry about, researchers at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center are warning that miscalculations and false assumptions may have resulted in an enormous underestimation of the worst-case effects of a solar storm.

Solar storms are events in which the sun experiences a massive explosion of energy, charged particles and magnetic fields. From solar flares to coronal mass ejections (CMEs), these explosions pose a danger to all kinds of electronics, from your cell phone, computer and car to gas pumps, airplanes, power stations and everything in between.

The worst such event in recorded history was the Carrington Event of 1859. Estimated to have been as powerful as 10 billion atomic bombs, it caused telegraphs to fail across Europe. A far more modest event in 2003 disrupted the FAA’s navigation computers for more than 24 hours, and the FAA was prompted to warn that high-altitude flights might receive dangerous doses of radiation.

Critically, the prevailing theory about “solar weather” posits that there’s a limit to just how much energy can be injected into Earth’s polar ionosphere. Alarmingly, NASA scientists are now saying there may be no such limit to the destructive energy that could rain down on the world. They derive that suspicion from more than a million data points where solar wind was gauged by NASA craft in Earth orbit. These measurements show a direct correlation between the potency of the solar wind and upper-atmosphere currents -- rather than a declining correlation as more powerful forces confronted the theorized upper limit. “There is currently no statistical evidence to suggest an upper limit to the energy transferred from the solar wind to the polar ionosphere,” the NASA researchers concluded.

VIDEO -- the sun’s activity from July 10 to 16, as captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory:

It’s #SunDay! Here’s your space weather report for the week of July 10 - July 16:

• 1 M-class flare

• 3 C-class flares

• 29 coronal mass ejections

• 0 geomagnetic storms



This video from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) shows the week’s activity.



Those “blackouts” in… pic.twitter.com/UzSTI1N56k — NASA Space Alerts (@NASASpaceAlerts) July 19, 2026

Here’s what a co-author of the new study, Lancaster University’s Dr. Maria Walach, had to say:

“Our planet’s magnetic field does a really great job of protecting us against many space weather effects. There are however extreme cases, where satellites unexpectedly fall back to Earth, or we lose communication and GPS signals... If there is no upper limit to our planet’s response to the solar wind, modeling for extreme cases needs to take this into account and we should be vigilant of space weather effects. Fortunately, these very extreme cases are rare, but this also means we have limited data to work with and only time will tell what happens at the very extreme one-in-a-thousand-year kind of event.”

Putting aside the worst-case scenario, a major disaster would surely result from another event on the scale of the Carrington Event. A 2014 study by Lloyds of London in concert with Lexington, Mass-based Atmospheric and Environmental Research called it “almost inevitable,” and concluded 20 to 40 million people could endure blackouts lasting anywhere from 16 days up to two years.

Organizations like the Foundation for Resilient Societies have long been urging the implementation of measures to harden America’s power infrastructure against solar events, warning that unshielded transformers and transmission systems -- which in turn fail to shield supply chains, medical services and societal order -- threaten the survival of a significant portion of the population.

Share

Leave a comment