Good News For My American Gun-Loving Friends!

Well dear friends, it does appear that the jews are losing more ground everyday!! The “Supreme Court” (sounds way too serious) has made a 9-0 decision affirming that all states that have imposed restrictions on the purchase of guns MUST ELIMINATE THOSE RESTRICTIONS!!! They have agreed that all of those restrictions violate the Constitution and the fundamental right of the people to bear arms.
Now, if I could ask those of you who do own guns to NOT direct them at innocent animals, especially for sport, but to instead direct them at those who deserve to be wiped from this earth, that would mean alot. Animals cannot defend themselves and have they have not harmed anybody. They do not deserve to be killed. They are innocent. But the creatures who have sought to destroy this country, this earth, and especially the white race — they deserve to be executed for the harm they have caused.
Just my two cents. Enjoy the good news dear friends, and please do share.
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