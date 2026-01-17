Greenland Peeps No Likey Mr. Greedy Trumpowitz

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript11Greenland Peeps No Likey Mr. Greedy TrumpowitzBirthofaNewEarthJan 17, 202611ShareTranscriptThis video is amazing.ShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesSolar Eclipses Combined with Intentional Blackouts, Starlink Satellites, and the 26 GHz Pulse = 3 Days of Darkness Leading to the Merging of…13 hrs ago • BirthofaNewEarthThe Truth about Hitler and Nazi Germany and Why the Jews Hate Hitler So MuchJan 16 • BirthofaNewEarthBenny the Rat Chooses the Red ButtonJan 15 • BirthofaNewEarthThis Man is ON IT!!!Dec 30, 2025 • BirthofaNewEarthDemons in the Talmud and as an Integral Part of the Jewish CommunityDec 26, 2025 • BirthofaNewEarthThis Brother is On It! True History vs. the Distortions in the BuyBullDec 23, 2025 • BirthofaNewEarthBirth Trauma and Ritual Abuse in Medicine - The New NormalDec 20, 2025 • BirthofaNewEarth