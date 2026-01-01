Happy New Year Dear Friends,

May this year bring gentleness, kindness, true happiness and abundance to all those who are on the path back to God and The Good.

May you be protected and cared for throughout the year and may only Good things come to those who love God and this Earth and are wiling to stand in defense of both during these turbulent times of transformation.

My sincere, heartfelt prayer for 2026 and beyond is that all evil be removed from this Earth permanently and that the Earth and it’s people be restored to their pristine condition of health, beauty, joy and love.

Please enjoy this beautiful video filled with reverence for God and this Earth.

And please know that it is in my heart to say… white people rock.

This woman is so beautiful and so is her music and the images of nature she is sharing in her video.

And here is another video to remind us all that winter is not permanent and that is harbors much magnificence come spring.

Share

Leave a comment