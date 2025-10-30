Hard-Hitting Truths About Sex, Love, Unwanted Children, Prenatal "Care", Hospital Birth, Medical Abuse, Torture of Innocents, Induction of Labor, Circumcision, Radiation Exposure, and so much more!

In this episode of

, hosts PJ and Jake welcome guest Jeanice Barcelo, author and expert on medical trauma. They explore Jeanice’s personal experiences and deep insights into various forms of trauma inflicted through medical practices, including hospital births, circumcision, and ultrasound. Jeanice discusses the impact of these traumas on both infants and parents, and delves into the larger sociocultural and spiritual implications. The conversation touches on radiation exposure, the influence of the porn industry, and the overarching agenda to control human sexuality and reproduction. Don’t miss this eye-opening discussion that challenges mainstream narratives and advocates for a return to natural and loving ways of bringing children into the world.