Share post
Hard-Hitting Truths About Sex, Love, Unwanted Children, Prenatal "Care", Hospital Birth, Medical Abuse, Torture of Innocents, Induction of Labor, Circumcision, Radiation Exposure, and so much more!

BirthofaNewEarth
Oct 30, 2025
Source Video Here

PJ and Jake from Reframing the Narrative found my recent interview with Medicine Girl and appreciated the information enough to interview me themselves. This was an important interview and I hope people will listen. Here is their description…

In this episode of Reframing the Narrative, hosts PJ and Jake welcome guest Jeanice Barcelo, author and expert on medical trauma. They explore Jeanice’s personal experiences and deep insights into various forms of trauma inflicted through medical practices, including hospital births, circumcision, and ultrasound. Jeanice discusses the impact of these traumas on both infants and parents, and delves into the larger sociocultural and spiritual implications. The conversation touches on radiation exposure, the influence of the porn industry, and the overarching agenda to control human sexuality and reproduction. Don’t miss this eye-opening discussion that challenges mainstream narratives and advocates for a return to natural and loving ways of bringing children into the world.

00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome

01:20 Guest’s Personal Journey

02:49 Hospital Birth Protocols and Trauma

04:03 Personal Experiences and Medical Trauma

06:06 Impact of Abortion and Sexualization

10:27 Radiation Exposure and Genetic Mutations

15:14 Induction of Labor and Mind Control

24:30 Medical Training and Animal Torture

32:01 Historical and Cultural Perspectives

34:10 Undercover Agents and Sleeper Cells

36:38 Breaking the Mind Control

39:40 Voice to Skull Technology

43:00 Technological World vs. God’s Design

46:43 Upcoming Events and Divergent Paths

57:54 Creating a Radiation Safe Haven

01:00:22 Wrap

