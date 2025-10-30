Hard-Hitting Truths About Sex, Love, Unwanted Children, Prenatal "Care", Hospital Birth, Medical Abuse, Torture of Innocents, Induction of Labor, Circumcision, Radiation Exposure, and so much more!

Source Video Here
PJ and Jake from Reframing the Narrative found my recent interview with Medicine Girl and appreciated the information enough to interview me themselves. This was an important interview and I hope people will listen. Here is their description…
In this episode of Reframing the Narrative, hosts PJ and Jake welcome guest Jeanice Barcelo, author and expert on medical trauma. They explore Jeanice’s personal experiences and deep insights into various forms of trauma inflicted through medical practices, including hospital births, circumcision, and ultrasound. Jeanice discusses the impact of these traumas on both infants and parents, and delves into the larger sociocultural and spiritual implications. The conversation touches on radiation exposure, the influence of the porn industry, and the overarching agenda to control human sexuality and reproduction. Don’t miss this eye-opening discussion that challenges mainstream narratives and advocates for a return to natural and loving ways of bringing children into the world.
00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome
01:20 Guest’s Personal Journey
02:49 Hospital Birth Protocols and Trauma
04:03 Personal Experiences and Medical Trauma
06:06 Impact of Abortion and Sexualization
10:27 Radiation Exposure and Genetic Mutations
15:14 Induction of Labor and Mind Control
24:30 Medical Training and Animal Torture
32:01 Historical and Cultural Perspectives
34:10 Undercover Agents and Sleeper Cells
36:38 Breaking the Mind Control
39:40 Voice to Skull Technology
43:00 Technological World vs. God’s Design
46:43 Upcoming Events and Divergent Paths
57:54 Creating a Radiation Safe Haven
01:00:22 Wrap
BirthofaNewEarth Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.