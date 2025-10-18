It sure looks that way!
I became suspicious that something bad had happened to Sayer Ji (and also Joe Mercola) after a recent encounter I had, allegedly with “Sayer Ji”, on a post that came through on his substack about tylenol allegedly causing autism. When I saw the post, I immediately got pissed off and made some very strong comments about the information being nonsense and a total distraction from the main driving force of what is really causing autism — i.e., wireless and ultrasonic frequencies and radiation being blasted at our babies while they are in the womb and throughout their early lives. You can read my comments on his post here.
It was at this time that I had the feeling I was not talking to Sayer Ji but to someone who had taken over his substack. I looked over the article and thought — Gee, the writing style of this article looks very similar to that of “A Midwestern Doctor” and “Unbekoming” and a group of others that publish extremely long-winded, often plagiarized articles about topics they know little to nothing about. They simply use AI while simultaneously stealing the research and writing of others (in this particular case, it was verbatim!!!) and present it as their own (see here, here, and here for more info about this).
In any event, I have been concerned about what has happened to Sayer Ji. Then this post came across my feed yesterday.
I knew immediately that the man speaking was not Sayer Ji.
Friends, I would really like your input on this. Please look at the images below. The top three images are of the REAL Sayer Ji. The bottom images are of the imposter. Notice in the top images Sayer Ji’s confident presence, his beautiful, wise, penetrating eyes, the hair on his face that gives him a mature, distinguished look, and compare that to the images below.
The creature they are now presenting as if it is Sayer Ji is obviously much younger and much less powerful.
Do you see and/or sense any difference? If so, what do you think they have done with the real Sayer Ji?
Please share your thoughts.
THE REAL SAYER JI…
===========================
THE FAKE SAYER JI…
i have definitely sensed the difference. He has become very political with respect to RFK and that was odd to watch. Here is info about Donald Marshall. He claims he himself has been cloned and he talks about consciousness transfers and body snatching. So i believe it is possible he has been tampered with in some way. The young one does not even look like him. I would recommend in this website the links on cloning and the secrets of vrill. https://donaldmarshallrevolution.com/.
He has very interesting information in the second to last 2 books in this page https://bio.link/donaldmarshall