Heads-Up Folks! Very Important Info Here About the Wireless Prison Grid and the Wireless Weaponry that Now Surrounds Us and is Being Powered by Our Bodies!

Friends - WE are the energy source that makes this prison grid functional. The electricity from our bodies is being used to keep the wireless control grid operational and ever-expanding. We must withdraw our energy if we are to save our own lives.
This is a 20 minute video but the juice is in the first 10 minutes. Please listen and share.
Source video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xyQO3vLS38E1
Excerpt:
And they don’t even know that they’re in a prison grid.
And they don’t know that their bodies are hooked up to this grid.
And they don’t know that the illness, death, and other things that are happening are coming from invisible weapons that are being used on them.
This has been going on to deceive the public and divert attention away from the prison that’s being built around them and all the technology development that’s being done to make the grid operate.
This method is a military term called mosaic warfare, also known as net-centric warfare, and it’s being carried out on the population right now, connected directly to a person or a cell phone.
Hint - to save your own life and the lives of those you love, GET RID OF YOUR WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES — ESPECIALLY YOUR CELL PHONES — AND WIRE EVERYTHING IN YOUR HOUSE INSTEAD.
