How Jewish Are ALL of the Sexual Perversions We See in Our World?
TOTALLY JEWISH!
JUST LOOK AT THE BUY BULL PEOPLE AND STOP PRETENDING THIS SATANIC BOOK IS GOD’S WORD!!!!
Look at the lying, deceiving patriarch of the buy bull calling itself Abraham.
He’s a flipping pimp, pimping out his own wife!
Look at his slut wife Sarah screwing anything that breathes.
Look at Lot having sex with his daughters.
Look at all the rape happening in the so-called “holy book” (see here)!
LOOK AT THE JEWS TODAY — sexually torturing and genitally mutilating their infant boys - sometimes sucking blood off their mutilated penis while perverted jewish onlookers get sexually aroused from witnessing this evil behavior.
Notice how they removed the sickening pervert standing on the left in the photo above in order to make the photo below more presentable.
Nothing is more sadistic and cruel and genitally torturing and mutilating an infant!
LOOK AT THE DISEASED “LAWS” OF THE SATANIC TALMUD (see here for more info)!!!
JEWS MAY HAVE SEX WITH CORPSES!
According to the Talmud there are two reasons why Jews maybe permitted to have sex with dead corpses. The first reason is that Jews are punished for the “pleasure” they obtain from forbidden acts, and according to the Talmudic Rabbis, Jews do not obtain pleasure from sex with either dead animals or dead humans, so there is no punishment. The second reason is that according to the Talmud, incest with “forbidden relatives” is not punishable if the Jew has a flaccid penis during the intercourse because “no fertilization can possibly result”, the same is true of sex with corpses, fertilization cannot take place and thus the act carries no punishment.
TALMUD TERM: Trefah
TREFAH or TEREFA(Lit., ‘torn’); (a) an animal torn by a wild beast; (b) any animal suffering from a serious organic disease, whose meat is forbidden even if it has been ritually slaughtered. (Glossy of the 1906 Soncino Babylonian Talmud)
SEX WITH CORPSES OF ANIMALS (TEREFAH) AND HUMANS MAY BE PERMISSIBLE BECAUSE PUNISHMENT IS PRESCRIBED FOR PLEASURE, AND ACCORDING TO THE RABBIS ONE DOES NOT OBTAIN PLEASURE FROM SEX WITH THE CORPSES OF HUMANS, THUS IT IS PERMITTED
It is necessary to teach concerning one who commits pederasty with a terefah: for I might think that he is as one who abuses a dead person, and hence exempt. Therefore he teaches that [punishment is generally imposed] because of the [forbidden] pleasure derived, and in this case too pleasure is derived (Whereas there is no sexual gratification in abusing the dead).[17] (Babylonian Talmud, Sanhedrin 78a)
FOOTNOTE 17: Whereas there is no sexual gratification in abusing the dead.
INCEST WITH A FLACID PENIS IS NOT CONSIDERED INTERCOURSE, BECAUSE FERTILIZATION CANNOT TAKE PLACE, THE SAME IS TRUE WITH DEAD CORPSES, THUS SEX WITH CORPSES IS NOT TECHNICALLY INTERCOURSE AND IS THUS NOT FORBIDDEN
That in connection with a married woman excludes intercourse with a relaxed membrum (Since no fertilisation can possibly result).[18] This is a satisfactory interpretation in accordance with the view of him who maintains that if one cohabited with forbidden relatives with relaxed membrum he is exonerated;[19] what, however, can be said, according to him who maintains [that for such an act one is] guilty? — The exclusion is rather that of intercourse with a dead woman.20 Since it might have been assumed that, as [a wife], even after her death, is described as his kin,21 one should be guilty for [intercourse with] her [as for that] with a married woman, hence we were taught [that one is exonerated]. (Babylonian Talmud, Yebamoth 55b)
FOOTNOTE 18: Since no fertilisation can possibly result.
FOOTNOTE 19: Shebu. 18a, Sanh. 55a.
FOOTNOTE 20: Even though she died as a married woman.
FOOTNOTE 21: In Lev. XXI, 2, where the text enumerates the dead relatives for whom a priest may defile himself. As was explained, supra 22b, his kin refers to one’s wife.
HITLER AND THE “NAZIS” WERE RIGHT !!!
THE JEWS NEED TO BE EXPELLED NOT ONLY FROM EVERY COUNTRY ON THIS EARTH, BUT FROM THE EARTH ITSELF.
SUCH A GROTESQUE RACE OF BEINGS THEY ARE.
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