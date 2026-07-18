According to the Talmud there are two reasons why Jews maybe permitted to have sex with dead corpses. The first reason is that Jews are punished for the “pleasure” they obtain from forbidden acts, and according to the Talmudic Rabbis, Jews do not obtain pleasure from sex with either dead animals or dead humans, so there is no punishment. The second reason is that according to the Talmud, incest with “forbidden relatives” is not punishable if the Jew has a flaccid penis during the intercourse because “no fertilization can possibly result”, the same is true of sex with corpses, fertilization cannot take place and thus the act carries no punishment.

TALMUD TERM: Trefah

TREFAH or TEREFA(Lit., ‘torn’); (a) an animal torn by a wild beast; (b) any animal suffering from a serious organic disease, whose meat is forbidden even if it has been ritually slaughtered. (Glossy of the 1906 Soncino Babylonian Talmud)

SEX WITH CORPSES OF ANIMALS (TEREFAH) AND HUMANS MAY BE PERMISSIBLE BECAUSE PUNISHMENT IS PRESCRIBED FOR PLEASURE, AND ACCORDING TO THE RABBIS ONE DOES NOT OBTAIN PLEASURE FROM SEX WITH THE CORPSES OF HUMANS, THUS IT IS PERMITTED

It is necessary to teach concerning one who commits pederasty with a terefah: for I might think that he is as one who abuses a dead person, and hence exempt. Therefore he teaches that [punishment is generally imposed] because of the [forbidden] pleasure derived, and in this case too pleasure is derived (Whereas there is no sexual gratification in abusing the dead).[17] (Babylonian Talmud, Sanhedrin 78a)

FOOTNOTE 17: Whereas there is no sexual gratification in abusing the dead.

INCEST WITH A FLACID PENIS IS NOT CONSIDERED INTERCOURSE, BECAUSE FERTILIZATION CANNOT TAKE PLACE, THE SAME IS TRUE WITH DEAD CORPSES, THUS SEX WITH CORPSES IS NOT TECHNICALLY INTERCOURSE AND IS THUS NOT FORBIDDEN

That in connection with a married woman excludes intercourse with a relaxed membrum (Since no fertilisation can possibly result).[18] This is a satisfactory interpretation in accordance with the view of him who maintains that if one cohabited with forbidden relatives with relaxed membrum he is exonerated;[19] what, however, can be said, according to him who maintains [that for such an act one is] guilty? — The exclusion is rather that of intercourse with a dead woman.20 Since it might have been assumed that, as [a wife], even after her death, is described as his kin,21 one should be guilty for [intercourse with] her [as for that] with a married woman, hence we were taught [that one is exonerated]. (Babylonian Talmud, Yebamoth 55b)

FOOTNOTE 18: Since no fertilisation can possibly result.

FOOTNOTE 19: Shebu. 18a, Sanh. 55a.

FOOTNOTE 20: Even though she died as a married woman.

FOOTNOTE 21: In Lev. XXI, 2, where the text enumerates the dead relatives for whom a priest may defile himself. As was explained, supra 22b, his kin refers to one’s wife.