I Have Discontinued Paid Subscriptions
Friends - based on what is happening here on substack and the blatant theft now occurring against numerous substack authors, I have decided to pause all paid subscriptions as they could end up costing me alot more money than I have ever received for posting my content. Things have gotten so wonky that some substack authors have been locked out of their own accounts! This is happening to those who reside in Australia and refuse to play the game of verifying their age.
Seriously??? How fucked up is this?
I will not play the game of verifying my age — not now and not ever. Heck, I will not even play the game of owning or using a cell phone. I DON’T WANT IT!!! I have exactly ZERO desire to live in a digital world and create a digital twin so that I can connect with people in cyberspace. This holds no interest for me. I choose to live in the real world instead — God’s world — the analog world where real people connect with other real people and are prepared to walk away from this alien technocratic nightmare if/when it becomes necessary.
It feels like my time on substack may be coming to a close. I have really appreciated this platform for allowing me to speak my mind and not censoring me or immediately kicking me off like every other platform has done. But something very strange is happening now and it may cause many truth tellers to have to walk away from substack, including me.
Very sad.
Anyway, if you would like to remain in touch with me, please email me at jeanicebarcelo@yahoo.com and request that I add you to my email list. You can also visit my websites at
http://BirthofaNewEarth.com
and
http://RadiationDangers.com
Dear Jeanice
I will not even play the game of owning or using a cell phone.
I also never had one of these poisonous and surveillance weapons.
Merry Christmas, my friend in truth.
Mark