I Love This Woman!

Friends - it’s not everyday you hear an elderly woman speak powerfully and truthfully about what is happening in our world. But this woman does!
She offers a short yet very strong message.
And even though I don’t agree with her about “the lord” (nor do I care to have any “lord” ruling over me or this Earth), I know there is a loving Creator and ultimately, this is His Creation.
The dark ones, who have arrogantly and insanely rebelled against the Creator, are on their way out.
Once they are gone, everyone will wake up.
We will become powerful co-creators with The Creator and restore this Earth to its original, pristine condition.
I can’t wait for the day!
Enjoy the video!
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