Important Truths About WW2 and Why Americans Fought on the Side of EVIL!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.23Important Truths About WW2 and Why Americans Fought on the Side of EVIL!BirthofaNewEarthJul 18, 202623ShareTranscript10 minute video. Definitely worth the watch. Dr. William Luther Pierce tells it like no other.Source Video HereShareLeave a commentThanks for reading BirthofaNewEarth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBirthofaNewEarth Substack PodcastCovering all the things that matter mostCovering all the things that matter mostSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBirthofaNewEarthRecent EpisodesNotes from an Aging Father to His Son7 hrs ago • BirthofaNewEarthMore Info Regarding the UNBELIEVABLE ASSAULT AGAINST CHINA AND THE CHINESE PEOPLEJul 12 • BirthofaNewEarthBrother Nathanael Shares Insights Into Why He Left JudaismJul 11 • BirthofaNewEarthChina is Getting HAMMERED! The Chinese People are Under Attack!Jul 10 • BirthofaNewEarthSomething Wicked This Way Comes! PLEASE WAKE UP!Jul 5 • BirthofaNewEarthModern Technologies Are Designed to Connect Mankind to the Demonic WorldJul 4 • BirthofaNewEarthEXCELLENT SONG!!! Please listen and share. You will love it!Jun 26 • BirthofaNewEarth