BirthofaNewEarth Substack

BirthofaNewEarth Substack

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Important Truths About WW2 and Why Americans Fought on the Side of EVIL!

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BirthofaNewEarth
Jul 18, 2026

10 minute video. Definitely worth the watch. Dr. William Luther Pierce tells it like no other.

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